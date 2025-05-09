BTW.MEDIA Covers ITW 2025: Spotlight on AI and 5G SA in the Global Telecom Evolution

US, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the telecom industry faces a historic inflection point, BTW.MEDIA is proud to announce its participation in International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2025, the world’s largest gathering of global connectivity leaders. Taking place from May 11–14, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C., ITW 2025 places a sharp spotlight on the next wave of innovation: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G Standalone (5G SA).BTW.MEDIA, a fast-growing voice in international technology journalism, has been traveling across key telecom regions — from Europe and the Middle East to Asia-Pacific and Latin America — to gather insights, perspectives, and developments leading up to this global event. Our editorial mission: to connect the dots between innovation and impact, and bring global stories to the global stage.Why AI and 5G SA Matter NowThis year’s ITW theme, “Networks Reimagined: Intelligence, Speed, and Sustainability,” underscores the growing role of intelligent automation and end-to-end 5G architecture in transforming how networks are built, managed, and monetized. AI is becoming essential for real-time optimization, predictive analytics, and operational efficiency, while 5G SA offers ultra-reliable, low-latency communication critical to future applications in IoT, healthcare, defense, and industrial automation.BTW.MEDIA has documented how different regions are tackling this evolution — from national AI initiatives in the UAE to 5G innovation hubs in South Korea and telco-cloud partnerships in Europe. This global view is what we aim to bring to ITW’s international audience.Bringing Global Coverage to a Global StageThroughout ITW 2025, BTW.MEDIA will be delivering real-time coverage, including:• Exclusive interviews with telecom executives, regulators, and tech innovators• On-site video reports from the exhibition floor• Daily wrap-ups featuring keynotes, product launches, and partnership announcements• Special editorial features that decode complex technologies for a broader audienceWith more than 2,000 companies from 140+ countries expected to attend, ITW 2025 is set to be a pivotal moment for the telecom and tech ecosystem.Stay tuned to btw.media for full coverage from the heart of ITW 2025.

