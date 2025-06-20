SA GPs to diagnose and treat ADHD

The Malinauskas Labor Government is introducing life-changing reforms to make it more accessible and cheaper for South Australians to receive a diagnosis and treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Backed by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the Government’s reforms will allow GPs to diagnose and treat ADHD in children and adults, significantly reducing costs and lengthy wait times associated with having to go through a paediatrician or psychiatrist.

From 2026, additional training will be made available to South Australian GPs, enabling them to diagnose ADHD, provide support to patients and families and prescribe medication to assist with learning, development and workplace challenges without the need for specialist appointments.

The new approach will ensure South Australians receive faster personalised holistic care, with shorter diagnosis wait times and cheaper overall treatment. Importantly it will also allow greater access to this important health care in outer metropolitan and regional areas.

Currently in South Australia adults seeking a diagnosis must first see a psychiatrist for assessment and children must see a paediatrician.

Specialist appointments are often expensive, with many patients paying upwards of $2000 and waiting months or years to receive a diagnosis for the complex condition.

It is estimated that one in 20 Australians has ADHD, with the condition affecting an individual’s thinking, communication and behaviour. Symptoms include difficulty paying attention, impulsiveness and restlessness.

In recent years, greater understanding of the condition has led to increased demand for ADHD assessments across Australia.

The reforms are also expected to ease pressure on key specialty areas, including psychiatry and paediatrics.

Importantly, the reforms will allow specialist GPs to provide holistic care for their patients with ADHD. This includes addressing other key aspects of care such as sleep hygiene and screen time, coordinating referrals to educational and behavioural management programs, counselling and support groups.

Accredited training will be provided through the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, with additional ongoing support to be provided post-training.

SA has led Australia in providing flexibility in how people can access their ADHD medication once diagnosed and will now join other states in implementing reforms to ADHD diagnosis. In New South Wales, GPs will provide ongoing prescriptions for individuals who are on stable doses of the medication, with a small number of GPs to be trained to diagnose and initiate medication from 2026.

GPs in Queensland have been safely initiating and continuing stimulant medications to patients aged 4 to 18 years since 2017. Meanwhile, Western Australia has proposed allowing patients to receive a diagnosis and treatment from specialist GPs who have additional training in ADHD diagnosis and management.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

We are making it cheaper and easier for South Australians to access life-changing treatment for ADHD, by allowing GPs to treat and diagnose the condition.

We know many South Australians currently face lengthy wait times and huge costs to access a diagnosis and treatment. Children can struggle academically and socially as a result of ADHD and we want to reduce any delays in them receiving help.

These game-changing reforms will improve the lives of children and adults across the state.

People’s access to this important health care should not be determined by their postcode or their bank balance. And likewise we should allow our specialist GPs to practise at the top of their scope of practice.

Attributable to Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) SA Chair, Dr Siân Goodson

An ADHD assessment and diagnosis can cost thousands of dollars and months of waiting. Health data shows families in more rural and lower socioeconomic status areas are missing out on this care at significantly higher rates.

As specialist GPs, we care for our patients throughout their lives and are the most accessible medical practitioners. GPs with an interest in ADHD are supported by appropriate clinical guidelines and well-placed to provide an assessment, diagnosis, and ongoing care.

Early intervention for children with ADHD sets children up for success at school and throughout their lives. For adults, a diagnosis and access to treatment by a GP who knows you can be life-changing.

By allowing GPs to work to our full scope in ADHD, the South Australian Government is making our health system fairer and more equitable for patients.

Attributable to General Practitioner, Dr Scott Parsons

Allowing GPs with appropriate training and supervision to diagnose and manage paediatric ADHD, will address the significant barriers and waiting times parents and caregivers are currently experiencing in South Australia.

This is particularly so amongst more vulnerable groups, where GPs are the most accessible medical practitioners. Early intervention significantly improves the situation for the child, the family and in many cases, dramatically improves the child’s life trajectory.