Indiana HIMSS Chapter Elects Bob Kobek of Patients-Count® by Mobius Vendor Partners to Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) has elected Bob Kobek, president of Patients-Count® by Mobius Vendor Partners, to its board of directors. HIMSS is a global non-profit organization dedicated to improving health through information and technology.

“Our new board members were elected unanimously, and our continuing board members are very excited to have their energy, ideas and participation over the coming years,” says David Winn, MBA, CHCIO, CDH-E, RHIA, CHPS, CPHI, vice president at Parkview Connect and incoming president of the Indiana HIMSS Chapter.

Kobek has been a member of the Indiana HIMSS Chapter for three years and brings decades of leadership experience in strategy, operations and enterprise feedback management. His election reflects a broader commitment to engaging with and supporting the industries he serves.

“If you expect to gain from an industry, you should also participate in it,” Kobek says. “This group aligns perfectly with our mission because it marries technology with the need for meaningful, measurable feedback. We have been deeply embedded in the hospitality industry through the American Resort Development Association for many years and have found that many of the same key performance indicators apply to health care—things like personalized service, check-in quality and a sense of safety. We’re leveraging those strategies to help healthcare organizations improve the patient journey.”

As president of Mobius Vendor Partners, Kobek leads the team behind Patients-Count®, a cloud-based enterprise feedback system built specifically for the healthcare sector. The platform supports patient (PX) and employee experience (EX) measurement across the entire care journey—from provider interactions and office visits to contact centers and process improvement initiatives.

Patients-Count© draws on the proven success of CustomerCount®, a Mobius-developed platform originally designed for hospitality and contact center clients. Kobek sees tremendous value in applying successful strategies from other industries to

healthcare.

In addition to his role with HIMSS, Kobek is a member of the Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD), where he serves on the membership committee. He remains a vocal advocate for enhancing patient engagement through innovation and data.

Kobek founded Mobius Vendor Partners in 1999 after a 20-year career spanning government, teleservices and direct marketing. His early roles included director of Indiana liaison for U.S. Sen. Vance Hartke and director of special projects for Indiana House Speaker Phillip Bainbridge. Over the years, he has designed more than 150 customer engagement programs for clients across North America and Europe.

For more information, visit https://mobiusvp.com/patientcount or contact Bob Kobek at bobkobek@mobiusvp.com.

About Patients-Count® by Mobius Vendor Partners

Patients-Count® is an enterprise feedback solution developed by Mobius Vendor Partners to help healthcare organizations measure and enhance patient and employee experience at every step of the care journey. With real-time reporting, intuitive dashboards and customizable data tools, Patients-Count© empowers providers to drive quality improvements and elevate the patient experience.

About the Indiana Chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)

The Indiana Chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society is part of a global non-profit organization dedicated to improving health through information and technology. HIMSS brings together health care professionals to promote the exchange of experiences and knowledge among colleagues, and to assist members in their professional growth. It offers educational events, networking opportunities, and a forum for the exchange of ideas among those committed to improving patient care through the effective use of information technology.

Media Contact: Judy Kenninger at (317) 858-8744 or Judy@KenningerCommunications.com

Client Contact: Bob Kobek at (317) 816-6000 or bobkobek@mobiusvp.com

