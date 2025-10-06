Lifestyle Holidays Celebrates Owners and Members at The Event 2025. Festival dazzles with world-class artists, gourmet chefs, & unforgettable VIP experiences

Music, lights, and laughter filled the air as nearly 3,000 owners and VIP guests came together at The Event 2025, Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club’s signature annual celebration. Over the weekend of September 19–21, the resort pulsed with world-class performances, dazzling theme parties, and unforgettable culinary experiences that reminded every guest why Lifestyle Holidays is more than a vacation—it’s a way of life.

This year’s festival featured a powerhouse lineup of international artists, along with themed pool parties, late-night fireworks, and exclusive dinners that turned the resort into a three-day playground of music, culture, and community. Owners were also treated to Culinary Week, where internationally known chefs delivered a gastronomic journey blending Caribbean flavors with global flair.

“Thank you and all of the staff who made the 2025 Event another spectacular affair,” said owner Joanne Eason. “From the moment we arrived and continuing on we enjoyed the many special dinners, the parties, the music, the costumes and the members young and old.”

The Event reflects the Lifestyle Group’s philosophy of being “the exception to the rule”—an all-inclusive experience built around exclusivity, consistent quality, and maximum value for its members. With over 20 years of experience and a growing portfolio of more than 17 luxury properties, Lifestyle Group’s has perfected the art of seamless vacationing, offering personalized service, multilingual staff, and an unmatched sense of community that keeps guests returning year after year.

Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort includes more than 1,180 units ranging from hotel rooms and one- and two-bedroom apartments to Presidential suites and spacious three- to seven-bedroom villas. Members of the Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club enjoy access to all these accommodations along with LHVC’s Luxury All-In Plan, which provides VIP privileges at restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues; complimentary wine, beer, cocktails, and other beverages; concierge staff; butler and maid service; and even the option of a private chef.

Lifestyle Holidays Real Estate owners, who lease them back to the Vacation Club, are guaranteed rental income during the lease period and enjoy the highest level of club membership—without the worry of property upkeep or maintenance.

“Every visit to Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club is an opportunity to be pampered and entertained, but The Event really takes it up a notch,” explains Markus Wischenbart, President of Lifestyle Group.

“Lifestyle is not your typical resort brand—we’re the exception to the rule. Our focus on quality, service, and exclusive experiences is what makes The Event and every visit to Lifestyle Holidays unforgettable.”

Located in Puerto Plata—one of the earliest settlements in the New World—Lifestyle Holidays offers more than sun and sand. Guests explore history at the 16th-century San Felipe Fortress, swim with dolphins at Ocean World Adventure Park, and stroll past Victorian-era homes in the Colonial Zone, with two nearby airports ensuring easy access from major U.S. cities.

For members and owners, The Event is more than a party—it’s a tradition of connection, joy, and belonging. And the excitement doesn’t stop here. Planning is already underway for The Event 2026, promising even more spectacular performances, gourmet creations, and moments that owners will treasure for a lifetime.

About Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Resort

Lifestyle Group is not your typical resort brand—it’s the exception to the rule. For more than 20 years, the company has built an all-inclusive vacation experience around a proven benefits model designed to deliver maximum value and exclusivity for Lifestyle Members and Lifestyle Guests. As both property owner and operator of Lifestyle Holidays Hotels and Resorts, and founder of Lifestyle Holidays Vacation Club, Lifestyle Group maintains full control over the guest journey from arrival to check-out. This ensures consistent quality, service, and satisfaction at every touch point.

Today, Lifestyle Group has grown into a collection of more than 17 luxury properties featuring:

 A wide variety of restaurants, bars, snack bars, and VIP areas

 Multilingual staff providing personalized attention

 A focus on service excellence that keeps guests returning year after year

With this elevated, all-inclusive lifestyle experience, clients don’t just take a vacation—they join a community. Lifestyle Group is led by Markus Wischenbart, President, and Anja Wischenbart, Vice President, who continue to drive the company’s vision of service innovation and unforgettable guest experiences.

For more information, lifestyleholidaysvc.com.

