University of Khalsa Announces Founding Board & Executive Leadership Team to Lead Global Sikh-Centered Higher Education

Left to right Sardar Bijay Singh, Sardar Dr. Satpreet Singh, Sardarni Rupinder Kaur Sardar Ranjit Singh Tohra Sardar Jagpal Singh Sardar Gurbhej Singh Sadar Daljeet Singh

University of Khalsa, California, USA, formalizes leadership structure with seasoned experts guiding academics, admissions, and global outreach.

Where the spirit of Guru Nanak meets the strategy of tomorrow, there stands the University of Khalsa” — Sardar Dr. Satpreet Singh

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark initiative designed to advance education rooted in Sikh values and global academic standards, the University of Khalsa (UOK) formally announces the appointment of its Founding Governing Board and Core Administrative and Academic Leadership.This development marks a major milestone in establishing the University of Khalsa as a globally recognized institution of higher learning, built upon the pillars of ethical leadership, academic excellence, student empowerment, and community service.Founding Governing Board Appointments1. Sardar Dr. Satpreet Singh — President & Board MemberAlso serving as the Dean of Administration and Dean of Business Administration, Dr. Singh is an internationally acclaimed thought leader, author, public speaker, and CEO. With years of experience in education, business strategy, and organizational development, he brings visionary leadership to the institution. Dr. Satpreet Singh said, "The University of Khalsa is not just an educational project; it is a revolution in higher learning. Our mission is to empower students to lead with purpose, rooted in timeless Sikh values and equipped with modern competencies.”2. Sardar Bijay Singh — Secretary & Board MemberAlso serving as Vice President of External Affairs, Bijay Singh is a distinguished Sikh leader known for his role in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and long-standing service in religious, educational, and community affairs.“This university represents a beacon for the global Sikh community. Our leadership is committed to ensuring academic excellence, transparency, and cultural integrity” Said Sardar Bijay Singh3. Sardarni Rupinder Kaur — Treasurer & Board MemberAlso serving as Dean of Student Affairs and University Librarian, Rupinder Kaur brings over a decade of operational experience as the General Manager of Ardass Corporation. Her multidimensional leadership focuses on student welfare, campus culture, and institutional infrastructure.“My goal is to create a nurturing, student-first environment where every learner is supported academically, emotionally, and spiritually. We are building a family, not just a campus,” said Sardarni Rupinder KaurExecutive Leadership Team- Director of Admissions: Sardar Ranjit Singh Tohra- Dean of Academic Affairs: Sardar Jagpal Singh- Registrar: Sardar Gurbhej Singh- Admissions Assistant: Sardar Daljeet Singh- Dean of Student Affairs & Librarian: Sardarni Rupinder Kaur- Dean of Business Administration: Sardar Dr. Satpreet Singh- Vice President of External Affairs: Sardar Bijay SinghVision for the UniversityThe University of Khalsa is established to deliver education that blends academic rigor with spiritual consciousness. Drawing upon the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the university will offer undergraduate and graduate degrees in areas such as:- Business Administration- Education & Leadership- Languages & Sikh Studies- Technology & Innovation- Public Administration & Human RightsStrategic Actions Ahead- Launch of official website with program details- Application for regulatory approvals and accreditation- Development of physical and digital campus infrastructure- Academic seminar in mid-2026- Hiring of faculty and administrative staff

