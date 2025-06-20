St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Camper in South Hero / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004102
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/09 - 06/14/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park and Ride off US Rt 2 in South Hero
VIOLATION: Theft of Camper
VICTIM: Cody McGill
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are investigating the theft of the camper in the attached photographs. The camper was stolen from the Park and Ride located on US RT 2 just south of Town Line Road in the town of South Hero between Tuesday June 9 and Saturday June 14, 2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.
