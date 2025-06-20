Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Camper in South Hero / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:   25A2004102

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                          

STATION:     St. Albans                

CONTACT#:  (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   06/09 - 06/14/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park and Ride off US Rt 2 in South Hero

VIOLATION: Theft of Camper

 

 

 

VICTIM: Cody McGill

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are investigating the theft of the camper in the attached photographs. The camper was stolen from the Park and Ride located on US RT 2 just south of Town Line Road in the town of South Hero between Tuesday June 9 and Saturday June 14, 2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.

 

 

 

 

