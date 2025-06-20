St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Camper in South Hero / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004102

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/09 - 06/14/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park and Ride off US Rt 2 in South Hero

VIOLATION: Theft of Camper

VICTIM: Cody McGill

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are investigating the theft of the camper in the attached photographs. The camper was stolen from the Park and Ride located on US RT 2 just south of Town Line Road in the town of South Hero between Tuesday June 9 and Saturday June 14, 2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.