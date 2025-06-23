Author Melody Kaufmann’s New Book 'Attack Surface Management' is Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

Author Melody Kaufmann

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and O’Reilly instructor, Melody Kaufmann’s new book titled “Attack Surface Management: Strategies and Techniques for Safeguarding Your Digital Assets”, which she co-authored with author Ron Eddings, is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

This book offers actionable solutions for newcomers and experts alike, using machine learning and AI techniques.

“The modern attack surface isn’t just sprawling. It’s slippery. Cloud instances, shadow IT, SaaS, APIs, mobile apps. What used to be “the perimeter” has become an ever-shifting target. I wrote Attack Surface Management because our industry struggles with clarity. We need smarter ways to prioritize risk, not just catalog vulnerabilities. We need better workflows, not just more tools. We need to stop treating “visibility” as a buzzword and start treating it as a strategic discipline. This book is for the SOC analysts, the CISOs, the IT managers, and the DevSecOps folks who are in the trenches trying to make sense of it all.” ~ MJ Kaufmann, MSIS, CEO of Write Alchemist.

Published by O’Reilly Media, the book addresses how organizations are increasingly vulnerable as attack surfaces grow and cyber threats evolve and why making attack surface management (ASM) essential for security leaders globally. This practical book provides a comprehensive guide to help you master ASM. Cybersecurity engineers, system administrators, and network administrators will explore key components, from networks and cloud systems to human factors.

“I would recommend this book for any security professional seeking a comprehensive understanding of today's complex and evolving attack surface. It moves beyond the traditional perimeter of servers and networks, recognizing that modern enterprises are exposed to a far broader and more dynamic range of risks. The book explores critical areas such as AI-driven threats, BYOD vulnerabilities, shadow IT, supply chain risks, and the complexity of securing both cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Most importantly, this book provides a detailed and actionable framework for identifying, assessing, and managing these multifaceted risks. “ ~ Josh Summitt, Sr Application Security Engineer, Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

MJ Kaufmann and Ron Eddings offer actionable solutions for newcomers and experts alike, using machine learning and AI techniques. ASM helps routinely assess digital assets to gain complete insight into vulnerabilities and potential threats. The process covers all security aspects, from daily operations and threat hunting to vulnerability management and governance. The book includes:

- Fundamental ASM concepts, including their role in cybersecurity

- How to assess and map your organization's attack surface, including digital assets and vulnerabilities

- Strategies for identifying, classifying, and prioritizing critical assets

- Attack surface types, including each one's unique security challenges

- How to align technical vulnerabilities with business risks

- Principles of continuous monitoring and management to maintain a robust security posture

- Techniques for automating asset discovery, tracking, and categorization

- Remediation strategies for addressing vulnerabilities, including patching, monitoring, isolation, and containment

- How to integrate ASM with incident response and continuously improve cybersecurity strategies

“Attack surface management is the sort of thing that often gets assumed that everyone else understands, but rarely receives comprehensive treatment - until now. This book is one of the only texts that will systematically take the reader from zero to a working knowledge of the subject.” ~ Dane Grace, Senior Cybersecurity Product Manager, Brinqa

About Melody Kaufmann:

Melody (MJ ) Kaufmann is the founder and principal consultant of Write Alchemist. She holds a Master's Degree in Information Security with over two decades of IT and security expertise. Her experience ranges from trailblazing enterprise-level projects to shaping the next generation of IT professionals as a professor to freelancing and ghostwriting for cybersecurity and technology companies. MJ blends deep technical knowledge with marketing prowess. Although MJ's company specializes in working with start-ups and helping them grow, she's also done work for global tech leaders like UST, Saviynt, BitDefender, Cisco, and Snyk on various projects. She previously authored Moving from Vulnerability Management to Exposure Management (O’Reilly Media 2024)

To learn more about how to pre-order, please visit https://www.amazon.com/_/dp/109816508X?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&_encoding=UTF8&tag=oreilly20-20 or visit https://www.oreilly.com/library/view/attack-surface-management/9781098165079/

