Fasoo Positioned for Growth as Enterprise DRM Gains Momentum in the AI and Hybrid Cloud Era

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, is empowering its unstructured data security platform by expanding CAD support capabilities.

With the rise of GenAI and a hybrid environment, the importance of managing and securing unstructured data has emerged as a strategic priority, and Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) is gaining recognition as a key driver of this shift.

“Unstructured data fuels AI, but without proper governance and control, it can just as easily become risk. Data-centric protection is the cornerstone of responsible governance, security, and AI,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “FED enables organizations to protect crown jewels across silos, file types, and business contexts. We’re seeing strong momentum as more enterprises recognize EDRM as essential for building long-term data resilience.”

Industry analysts increasingly point to EDRM as a critical enabler of secure AI adoption and data governance, forecasting its resurgence as organizations seek to balance business agility with the need for persistent protection. Unlike traditional approaches, Fasoo Enterprise DRM embraces the reality that data silos will remain.

Instead, the solution helps organizations build healthy silos, where unstructured data is protected with persistent encryption and dynamic access controls. These secure, well-defined silos reduce security risks, and enable organizations to apply the right level of protection to the right data, wherever it resides.

Key features of Fasoo Enterprise DRM include:

- Persistent File Encryption: Ensure sensitive documents remain encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use.

- Granular Access Control: Define specific user permissions such as view, edit, print, copy, and screen capture, ensuring only the right people can perform the right actions at the right time.

- Centralized Policy Management: Modify security policies even after a file has been distributed.

- Comprehensive Audit Trail: Monitor document activity across the enterprise for compliance and incident response.

- Broad File Format Coverage, Including CAD: Protect a wide range of CAD file formats critical to IP-intensive industries.

Industries that make extensive use of CAD data, such as manufacturing, semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, and construction, are increasingly adopting FED to enhance IP protection and enable secure collaboration across complex supply chains. With broad CAD format support and deep expertise in unstructured data security, Fasoo is in a strong position to capture the growing demand and play a leading role in expanding the enterprise DRM market.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/enterprise-drm/.

