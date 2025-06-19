First-of-its-kind in Canada, First Nations healing centre breaks ground

CANADA, June 19 - People in northeastern British Columbia are one step closer to a new centre that will offer a holistic, culturally safe approach to addictions treatment and recovery, supporting more people on their healing journey.

“This groundbreaking marks a meaningful step forward in building a more inclusive and culturally safe health-care system,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The North Wind Wellness Centre will provide vital, comprehensive support for people on their healing journey, closer to home and community. It’s a powerful example of how we can work together to build services that are rooted in community and focused on wellness.”

Located in Pouce Coupe at 5213 Hospital Rd., the new North Wind Wellness Centre (NWWC) will have 55 spaces and will integrate First Nations healing practices with clinical care to support people at all stages of recovery. The NWWC will provide five detox beds, 10 addiction treatment beds, 40 self-contained supportive housing units and the Junction, a recovery-based community centre at the heart of the complex that will serve as a resource hub for those in treatment.

“At the North Wind Wellness Centre, people near and around Pouce Coupe will be able to get the care and housing they need locally, in the community they know,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “The centre offers stable, safe homes and continued support after treatment, helping people build a foundation for a healthier life. At the same time, cutting-edge care and services will honour and deepen connections to family, First Nations culture and community.”

The NWWC will deliver a full continuum of addictions recovery services in one place, combining detox, early recovery housing, treatment and supportive housing through the Addictions Recovery Community Housing (ARCH) model. This model combines Indigenous healing traditions with western medicine practices, including co-ordinated access, live-in treatment supports and post-recovery supports.

“With the generous support of our funders, the NWWC is proud to establish Canada’s first health and wellness centre, pioneering an innovative approach that unites the full continuum of care under one roof with the ARCH model,” said Isaac Hernandez, executive director, North Wind Wellness Centre. “This integrated model combines withdrawal management, addiction treatment, and assisted recovery housing, providing comprehensive support for individuals on their healing journey. The Northeast Junction, a peer-led central hub, connects all components, fostering a strong sense of community and holistic support.”

Designed with input from local First Nations and featuring culturally significant design elements, the new 3,200-square-metre (35,000-square-foot) centre will provide trauma-informed, culturally safe care to people 19 and older.

“Too many people in rural and Indigenous communities face barriers to accessing appropriate addiction care,” said Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions. “By building a centre that blends traditional Indigenous wellness with clinical supports, we are helping people heal in a place that feels like home, close to culture, community and care.”

This project is a partnership between the Province, the First Nations Health Authority, Northern Health, BC Housing, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the North Wind Wellness Centre Society. The project also received support from the Treaty 8 Tribal Association, the Peace River Regional District and the Village of Pouce Coupe.

Enhancing supports for people living with mental-health and addiction challenges is an integral part of government’s work to build a full continuum of mental-health and substance-use care that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Rob Turnbull, president and chief executive officer, Streetohome –

“This project reflects nearly a decade of cross-sector collaboration, vision and heart. It began with a commitment to do better – for individuals, for communities, and for future generations. With the collective support of funders including BC Housing, CMHC, FNHA, Northern Health and Streetohome, we’re not just building a facility, we’re creating a lifeline rooted in respect, culture and long-term recovery.”

Marlene Roy, executive director, Treaty 8 Tribal Association –

“Treaty 8 Tribal Association has proudly supported NWWC, recognizing that having this facility is a crucial and vital step forward in addressing the needs of our communities. As we continue to navigate this toxic drug crisis together, this facility will represent a shared commitment to resilience, support and healing. Situated in Pouce Coupe, the centre will stand on the traditional, ancestral territory of the Treaty 8 First Nations, fostering healing and support for those in need.”

Danielle Veach, mayor of Pouce Coupe –

“The new North Wind Wellness Centre brings hope to our region. Many families have suffered unendurable losses due to the toxic drug epidemic in our communities. This facility offers a second chance to those struggling with addiction, and reassurance to families that help is close to home.”

Leonard Hiebert, board chair, Peace River Regional District –

“The Peace River Regional District is pleased to support the NWWC’s new Health and Wellness Centre. This facility will bring a unique approach to addiction recovery services to our region, helping those who have previously had to travel far for this essential support. It will serve people throughout the province as well. We’re excited to see this project move forward – it’s going to make a real difference for people who need help.”

Katie Hughes, vice-president, public health response, First Nations Health Authority –

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the North Wind Wellness Centre marks the latest milestone in bringing culturally safe treatment and healing closer to home for First Nations people in B.C. This ground-breaking reaffirms the First Nations Health Authority’s commitment as tripartite partners along with the First Nations Health Council, the Province and the Government of Canada, to meet the urgent need to support healing and wellness services for First Nations people and families across the province.”

Colleen Nyce, Northern Health board chair –

“The North Wind Wellness Centre fills a critical need in the region and will allow people to get the care they need in a facility rooted in healing, culture and community. Northern Health is proud to be a partner in this journey, supporting a model of care that is both innovative and deeply respectful of Indigenous traditions.”

Quick Fact:

NWWC was established in 1996 to serve Indigenous communities in Treaty 8 Territory.

The new centre represents a significant advancement in addiction recovery in Canada, by integrating the entire continuum of care under one roof and combining Western medical practices with Traditional Indigenous healing.

Learn More:

To learn more about NWWC, visit: https://northwindwellnesscentre.ca/about-us/about-the-centre/