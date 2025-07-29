Be prepared, stay safe this B.C. Day long weekend

CANADA, July 29 - As the B.C. Day long weekend approaches, people are encouraged to stay informed about wildfire conditions, be prepared and plan travel.

Warming summer temperatures and ongoing drought mean much of British Columbia is at heightened risk of wildfire, even after recent cooler temperatures and rain. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has forecast hot temperatures this week in B.C., with heat warnings currently in place for parts of the province. People are encouraged to prepare for hot summer weather.

To access the Province’s PreparedBC extreme-heat preparedness guide, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/preparedbc/know-your-hazards/severe-weather/extreme-heat.

The province continues to face extended dry conditions and below-average rainfall in many areas, putting a strain on water supplies and raising wildfire concerns. Everyone is encouraged to use water wisely and follow local watering restrictions.

Open burning, including Category 2 and Category 3 fires, is now prohibited or restricted in many areas. Campfires (Category 1) are banned in the Coastal Fire Centre, excluding Haida Gwaii. People should check local restrictions before burning and, in areas where campfires are permitted, follow safe practices. Avoid having a campfire when it’s windy, choose a proper fire pit or make a ring of rocks at least three metres from trees, shrubs, structures and debris. Do not leave a campfire unattended for any time.

Reporting new fires promptly is crucial. Approximately 40% of new fires are reported by the public. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open-burning breach, call 1 800 663-5555 (toll-free) or dial *5555 on a cellphone. You can also use the B.C. Wildfire Service mobile app to submit photos and location details, and to check up-to-date wildfire maps, road alerts and weather forecasts.

Summer brings higher fire risk. Protect your home by checking that your homeowner or tenant insurance includes wildfire coverage. Call your insurance representative to discuss your coverage or contact the Insurance Bureau of Canada at 1 844 227-5422.

You can reduce risk around your property with these FireSmart tips:

clear dry leaves and debris from around your property;

move propane tanks and other flammables at least 10 metres from structures;

keep grass short;

close doors and windows;

water trees and shrubs when local restrictions allow; and

choose more fire-resistant plants for your landscaping.

In addition to FireSmart activities, people are encouraged to have grab-and-go bags and an emergency plan that is shared with friends and family. Find a recommended grab-and-go bag list and template emergency plans at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/preparedbc. Creating an Emergency Support Services profile online before an evacuation order is issued will save time and help you receive assistance more quickly, should an evacuation occur.

As of Tuesday, July 29, 2025, there are 62 active wildfires burning in B.C. Of these fires, five are considered out-of-control. Staying aware of the latest conditions, respecting all fire bans, and reporting hazards without delay will help protect communities this long weekend.

If you’re going into the backcountry, plan carefully and pack the essentials. Follow the Three Ts: trip planning, training and taking the essentials. Find tools and checklists at https://www.adventuresmart.ca/.

People enjoying B.C.’s beautiful waters can stay safe by wearing life-jackets, avoiding boating or swimming while intoxicated, and carrying a first-aid kit. During warmer months, some beaches may be subject to advisories for elevated bacteria levels or blue-green algae blooms, which can be harmful to people and pets. If you see an advisory, avoid swimming and keep pets out of the water.

Once your long weekend plans are set, check https://www.drivebc.ca/ for current road conditions. Roads can be busier than normal around holidays, so be patient and allow extra time for your trip. To ensure a safe trip, ensure all travellers wear seatbelts, check weather forecasts, obey speed limits and watch for motorbikes and cyclists.

Learn More:

For B.C. Wildfire Service information and updates, visit: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/dashboard

For more information about fire prohibitions, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/fire-bans-and-restrictions

For the latest information about evacuation alerts and evacuation orders in B.C., visit: https://EmergencyInfoBC.ca or follow @EmergencyInfoBC on X

For more information about drought, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/Drought

To register with Emergency Support Services, visit: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

For more information about how to FireSmart your home, visit: https://firesmartbc.ca

For information about how to prepare for emergencies, including information about emergency kits, household emergency plans and hazard-specific guides, visit: https://PreparedBC.ca

For backcountry safety checklists and trip-planning resources, visit: https://www.adventuresmart.ca/

To learn how to be water smart, visit: https://www.lifesaving.bc.ca/watersmart

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s weather alerts: https://weather.gc.ca/?province=bc&zoom=5¢er=54.98445087,-125.28692377

For public health guidance and more information about the B.C. Heat Alert and Response System, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/prevention-public-health/preparing-for-heat-events

Interactive map of cooling centres and hot-weather resources in B.C.: https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=950b4eec577a4dc5b298a61adab41c06