B.C., Haisla Nation take action to power Cedar LNG with renewable electricity

CANADA, July 29 - A new $200-million contribution agreement between the Government of B.C. and Haisla Nation will support building the infrastructure needed to ensure the Cedar LNG facility runs on clean, B.C. energy – making it one of the lowest emitting facilities of its kind.

“By supporting Haisla Nation to power Cedar LNG with clean B.C. electricity, we’re taking another step in building a stronger economy that’s less exposed to reckless decisions made in the White House,” said Premier David Eby. “As the world’s first Indigenous majority-owned LNG facility, Cedar LNG will create more good jobs that support families and give young people a future in local communities and throughout the North, all while generating revenue for the things we all count on, like better health care and good schools across the province.”

The agreement will support Haisla Nation in building a new 287-kilovolt transmission line, a new substation, new distribution lines and nearshore electrification – infrastructure the project requires to run on clean B.C. electricity. This stands in contrast with many higher-emitting facilities around the world, which are powered by natural gas.

The contribution agreement provides $200 million to support the electrification of Cedar LNG, complementing the $200 million in federal support for the facility announced this year.

“Our vision for Cedar LNG was always predicated on being able to source the cleanest power option to ensure our project delivers LNG with the lowest possible carbon footprint,” said Elected Chief Maureen Nyce, Haisla Nation. “We are grateful to the provincial government for supporting our Nation’s goal of sustainably advancing development in our territory on our own terms and in accordance with our values. In doing so, this government is working toward its objective of reducing B.C.’s overall carbon footprint. When Indigenous communities lead projects as owners, as is the case with Cedar LNG, we are able to ensure that these projects are developed in the most environmentally responsible manner, while generating revenues that enable us to protect our way of life and build long-term prosperity.”

Through strong partnerships and strategic investments, the Province is deepening relationships with First Nations and helping diversify B.C.’s international trade. The Province will continue to engage with First Nations and other key partners to ensure that economic development projects uphold world-class environmental standards and benefit all people in British Columbia.

“Cedar LNG is a model for how LNG projects can be developed through innovation and collaboration with First Nations, while also creating good jobs and addressing climate change,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “Through this agreement, we are continuing to support economic reconciliation, while creating a more energy-independent province, which is urgently needed during the current global and political climates.”

