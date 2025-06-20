Woven 2 SAVE: Kurriizmatic and SAVE Launch Bold Fashion-Fueled Campaign to Help Prevent Suicide and Save Lives

Official Woven 2 SAVE Logo The Natasha's Ride Dress from the Woven 2 SAVE Collection Alanys Bruckman @alanysbruckman models The Natasha's Ride Dress A pose of Natasha's Ride Dress from the Woven 2 SAVE Collection The Woven 2 SAVE Collection featuring Natasha's Ride Dress

Woven 2 SAVE honors those lost to suicide through sustainable fashion and ignites a national movement for prevention and mental health awareness.

This is personal....This campaign is about purpose. It’s about hope. It’s about preventing suicide and reminding people they’re not alone. Every piece we create is a message: we can save lives.”” — Kurriizma, Founder, Kurriizmatic

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented fusion of fashion and suicide prevention, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) and acclaimed designer Kurriizma, founder of the sustainable brand Kurriizmatic, are launching a national movement titled “Woven 2 SAVE.”Kurriizmatic combines sustainable fashion with a mission to reduce textile waste—proving that helping clean up the world and saving lives can go hand in hand.In an announcement video, SAVE CEO Erich Mische and Kurriizmatic’s Kurriizma shared more detail about the fashion line designed to save lives: https://youtu.be/PWgtnotsKjI?si=SAmamtXhuMnI7GHv This isn’t just a clothing line. It’s a rebellion against silence. A living, breathing campaign where garments speak louder than words—and every weave tells a story of survival, remembrance, and action. Most importantly, it's a bold reminder that each of us has a role to play in preventing suicide and promoting life-saving awareness.Woven 2 SAVE calls on the nation to transform mourning into movement. The tagline says it all: “Worn 2 Remember. Worn 2 SAVE Lives.” But the deeper purpose is clear: to use fashion and storytelling to shine a light on suicide prevention and to inspire action that could save lives.The campaign invites suicide loss survivors across the country to submit meaningful fabric items—memorial walk T-shirts, tribute apparel, cherished pieces once worn by someone lost to suicide. These materials will serve as inspiration for Kurriizmatic’ s one-of-a-kind designs, merging personal story with public purpose.Items can be mailed to:Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE)7900 Xerxes Avenue, Suite 1350Bloomington, MN 55431“We’re not here to stay quiet. We’re here to say every life matters and we’re weaving that message into every fiber of this campaign,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE. “This isn’t fashion for fashion’s sake. This is fashion to save lives. Every item in this campaign asks the world to do more, say more, and help more to prevent suicide.”Kurriizma, who has faced his own battles with mental health and suicide loss, sees Woven 2 SAVE as the most personal work of his career.“This is personal. I’ve experienced loss. I’ve battled mental health challenges. I know what it’s like to feel alone. This campaign is about purpose. It’s about hope. It’s about preventing suicide and reminding people they’re not alone. Every piece we create is a message: we can save lives.”Woven 2 SAVE garments will be available for purchase at www.kurriizmatic.com , with 10% of the proceeds donated directly to SAVE. One-of-a-kind pieces will be auctioned during Natasha’s Ride on August 23, 2025, with 100% of proceeds benefiting SAVE.The campaign will culminate in a live runway-style feature during SAVE’s first-ever gala in Minneapolis on April 11, 2026. The campaign will also spotlight SAVE’s signature programs —including the Green Bandana Project, One Step Ahead, IBEAM for the construction industry, and other initiatives—bringing them to life through fashion, digital storytelling, and survivor-submitted materials. Each component reflects how communities can take tangible action to reduce risk, break stigma, and promote early intervention.Videos, interviews, and behind-the-scenes design stories will be rolled out through a national digital campaign managed in collaboration with The Social Collective.This is a movement woven with urgency. Fashion woven with meaning. A campaign woven to save lives—and to make suicide prevention a shared responsibility.About SAVE:SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education is a national nonprofit working to prevent the tragedy of suicide through education, advocacy, lethal means safety efforts, and support for suicide loss survivors. Learn more at www.save.org About Kurriizmatic:Founded by designer Kurriizma, Kurriizmatic is a sustainable fashion brand committed to reducing textile waste and promoting purpose-driven design. For more, visit www.kurriizmatic.com About Natasha's Ride:The 7th Annual Natasha's Motorcycle Rie honors the late Natasha Lukacs and promote suicide awareness and prevention. Learn more about Natasha’s Ride at https://www.save.org/event/natasha-lukacs-memorial-motorcycle-ride Credit for photos, modeling, makeup and creative direction and clothing for Natasha's Ride are:Creative Direction/ Clothing - Kurriizma @KurriizmaticPhotography - Sydney Curtis @Sydneec_PhotographyModel - Alanys Bruckman @alanysbruckmanMakeup - Oliva Ponssa @Olivaponssa

Wove 2 SAVE Launch Announcement by SAVE and Kurriizmatic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.