US Route 2 and Faywood Rd, Grand Isle

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Grand Isle Sheriffs Department

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 and Faywood Road in Grand Isle is down to one lane of traffic due to a multiple vehicle accident.

There is no current estimate on how long the road will be down to one lane but updates will be provided accordingly. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

