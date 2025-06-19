US Route 2 and Faywood Rd, Grand Isle
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Grand Isle Sheriffs Department
News Release Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 and Faywood Road in Grand Isle is down to one lane of traffic due to a multiple vehicle accident.
There is no current estimate on how long the road will be down to one lane but updates will be provided accordingly. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
