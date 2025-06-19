Warren truck parking lot to temporarily close

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the Warren truck parking lot on Interstate 80 at milepost 345 on Sunday night, weather permitting.

Crews will be in the area to clean and repair the parking lot. The closure is anticipated to last until the end of the day Tuesday, June 24.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.