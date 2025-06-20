The Los Angeles Tribune Launches Global Magicians Hall of Fame to Honor Magic’s Legends & Unsung Architects of Awe

A first-of-its-kind news & media global hall rewriting history to immortalize the innovators, educators, and unseen heroes behind magic’s greatest moments.

Our mission has always been to honor achievement, creativity, and human excellence. Today, we are extending that commitment into one of the most enduring art forms in history — magic.” — Moe Rock, CEO, The Los Angeles Tribune

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For as long as humanity has gathered to be amazed, magicians have done something few others can: transform disbelief into awe. Behind every illusion that leaves us breathless lies a master of impossibility — often unseen, often unrecognized. Until now.In a historic moment for the global magic community, The Los Angeles Tribune proudly announces the launch of the Global Magicians Hall of Fame — the first international platform created to honor not only the world’s most celebrated magicians, but also the innovators, educators, and behind-the-scenes architects who have shaped the very essence of magic for generations.With its roots in civic journalism from 1886 and a longstanding commitment to elevating underrepresented voices, The Los Angeles Tribune and Tim Wise, an award-winning entertainer, magician, author, and former business partner of Monty Hall and 10-year host of Monty Hall’s Let’s Make a Deal Live, unite to recognize the achievements and contributions of individuals within the field of magic — from an outsider’s view."We’re not just honoring performers. We’re rewriting history."— Moe Rock, CEO, The Los Angeles TribuneUnlike traditional recognition programs created from within the industry, the Global Magicians Hall of Fame was born from an outsider’s lens, ensuring a fresh, unbiased, and culturally significant view of the art of magic’s true builders — those whose fingerprints are on every gasp, standing ovation, and child’s wide-eyed wonder.A Historic Inaugural Induction CeremonyWhile details of the inaugural induction ceremony are being kept under wraps, the event will be a private gathering of industry icons, rising stars, and media collaborators in Las Vegas on July 9, 2025 — bringing together industry icons, rising stars, media leaders, and cultural influencers to mark the birth of a new global institution.This private gathering with opportunities for VIP attendance will launch an annual tradition and international expansion plan designed to preserve, protect, and elevate the art of magic for generations to come.More Than Awards — A Global Movement BeginsThe Global Magicians Hall of Fame is not merely an award show — it is a cultural correction, a public movement, and a time capsule of human creativity.With over a century of civic journalism and cultural leadership, The Los Angeles Tribune extends its legacy of elevating underrepresented voices and human excellence into one of humanity’s most enduring art forms: magic.Public Participation Now Open: Be Part of HistoryWhile the inaugural ceremony will be private, for the first time ever, magic enthusiasts, fans, and supporters worldwide can officially participate through the following avenues:Global Magic Champions Circle Membership. Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and video highlights from the inaugural event• Early access to future nominee announcements and inductee and awardee profiles• Participation in global voting for special recognition awards• VIP fan experiences, digital collectibles, and exclusive supporter-only content• Access to the evolving Global Magicians Hall of Fame online legacy archiveRegister starting June 22nd at GlobalMagiciansHallofFame.com Founding Legacy Partner Opportunities: Immortalize Your SupportFor a limited window during this inaugural year, supporters can secure Founding Legacy Partner status — a permanent distinction available only to those who stand with the movement from the beginning.Founding Partner options include:🪄Founding Member RecognitionPermanent listing as Founding Legacy Partner in Global Hall archivesFirst-priority access for future chapters, events, and partnershipsOfficial certification and press recognition as an Inaugural Global Magic Champion🪄Seat Legacy SponsorshipSponsor rows of seats dedicated in your name or organization’s namePhysically honor the magicians and performers being recognized live🪄Official Printed Program ParticipationCongratulate inducteesPlace personal or business adsLeave permanent public messages honoring the magic community"When you sponsor a seat or place your name in this historic first edition, you become part of magic’s living history. This is not just a sponsorship. It’s an immortal imprint."— Ava V. Manuel, Editor-in-Chief, The Los Angeles TribuneA Legacy That Belongs To Us AllFor the first time ever, supporters across the world — whether fans, businesses, or cultural champions — have the chance to help write the next chapter of magic’s legacy. Together, this global movement will preserve the brilliance of magic’s unsung heroes forever.For media inquiries, partnership details, or to secure Founding Legacy Partner opportunities, contact:Ava V. Manuel, Editor-in-Chief, The Los Angeles Tribune News via email at VIP@LATribuneOnline.com

