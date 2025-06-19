$1.1 Million to Support 29 Teacher Innovation and Support Fund Projects

CANADA, June 19 - Released on June 19, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $1.1 million for 29 teacher-led projects through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund.

"I am pleased to see the ideas brought forward by teachers across our province and appreciate their commitment to advancing innovative projects in their schools," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Our government is committed to a strong education sector that supports student success through ongoing collaboration."

Teachers, with support from their divisions, were invited to apply to the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund this spring to advance local ideas that assist in providing positive student and teacher experiences. The 29 projects receiving funding fall into the following themes: STEM/technology, student wellbeing, academic and culture/land-based learning/arts.

Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions will receive a record $2.4 billion in school operating funding for the next school year, a record increase of $186.4 million. This includes $395 million for classroom supports as part of a multi-year funding agreement with all 27 school divisions.

Applications to the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund will open again in fall 2025. Learn more about the projects that have been awarded, including this round of projects, at Teacher Innovation and Support Fund | PreK-12 Education, Early Learning and Schools | Government of Saskatchewan.

