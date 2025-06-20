Fine Art Biennale Basel shows Art during the Art Basel week

Tanja Playner alongside the work of art Nada Kelemenova with the work of art "Beauty and the Beast" Artist Rebeccah Klodt at the Biennale in Cannes 2022

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's plenty of art to see not only at Art Basel. The Fine Art Biennale Basel, organized by MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum and curated by Heinz Playner, also offers a glimpse into the works of artists from many countries.

US-born, Switzerland-based artist Sandy Iseli thanks nature for her inspiration and seeks to capture the beauty of nature through color and form in her acrylic paintings on canvas. Her works combine cubist forms with rich colors. Her artworks will be exhibited at the Fine Art Biennale Basel 2025. Also on display in Basel will be Israeli artist Fanny Finchelman's abstract vision from Glass. The artist brilliantly captures the interplay between light, color, and composition in her works.

At the Fine Art Biennale Basel, artist Tanja Playner is showing large-format works from 2025. The artist's constant development over the years can be seen in this year's new artworks. In her artworks, the artist combines a modern perspective with a penchant for classical representations of the body, which she reinterprets. The skin of the bodies is painted with expressive strokes. This is not abstraction, but rather the artist's own form of expression. Tanja Playner separates the parts of the body, playing with emotions and expression.

The Basel Biennale 2025 will also feature the artwork "Blue Sari" by Indian artist Duhita Thimaiah. In this work, the artist connects the cultural history of tradition and draws attention to the changes in the textile industry in India in a very intelligent way.

The artistic career of Chinese artist Yu Qian reveals an intense engagement with abstract language. The artist transforms auditory synesthesia into visual rhythm. Her works "The Dance of Fire 00" and "Living Beings" will be shown in Basel.

US artist Rebeccah Klodt demonstrates constant development in her art. Over the years, she experiments with materials and layers of color, applying her intuitive emotional connection to the artwork in her creation. Rebeccah Klodt explores various themes such as time, music, and nature in her own unique way. Cooking is also expressed in her art. The vital energy is palpable in her works. One of her most recent works will be on display in Basel.

Nada Kelemenova's works range from understated elegance to playful, contrasting creations. The artist also incorporates personal elements such as hackle embroidery into her abstract works. Nature, as well as travel, influences her art. Works "Beauty and the Beast" and "Reverie" will be on display in Basel.

Visitors to the Fine Art Biennale Basel 2025 will also have the opportunity to see works of art by artists such as Martha Cotes, Nasim, Alex Klas, Tamara Sweere, Telluz Vitus, Paul Art Lee, Gala Moskvitina, Young-Sik Lee, Julian Press, Higuchi Mitsuhiro, Karissa Narukami, and other artists during the Art Basel week in Basel.

Fine Art Biennale Basel

20-22 June 2025

21 June 2025: 11 AM - 5 PM

22 June 2025: 11 AM - 3 PM

Free Entrance

Vernissage: 20th June 2025, 7-9 PM

Location: Hotel Victoria

Centralbahnplatz 3/4,

4002 Basel

Switzerland

www.fineartbiennalebasel.com

