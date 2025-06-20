ACI Infotech Accelerates Growth with Exclusive Salesforce–Agentforce Partnership and Bold Vision for the Future

ACI Infotech announces exclusive Agentforce partnership and unveils ArqAI, its next-gen platform for scalable, secure enterprise intelligence.

We’re not just deploying AI—we’re building the systems that make it usable, trusted, and scalable across the enterprise.” — Jag Kanumuri

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACI Infotech, a tech consulting powerhouse with deep AI, data, and cloud expertise, recently announced its exclusive partnership with Salesforce ’s Agentforce platform, further solidifying its position as a trusted innovation partner to Fortune 500 companies worldwide. This milestone follows a period of accelerated growth across ACI’s Data + AI, digital experience, and cloud modernization practices—anchored by a delivery ethos rooted in precision, speed, and trust.For ACI CEO Jag Kanumuri, this moment is not just a marker of momentum—it’s a reflection of what happens when a company focuses on building quietly, delivering consistently, and investing deeply in platforms that matter.“This partnership with Salesforce and Agentforce is not just a validation of what we’ve done,” said Kanumuri. “It’s a signal of what we’re ready to do next. We’re not chasing hype. We’re operationalizing AI, building real outcomes, and preparing our clients for what’s next—not just what’s new.”A Track Record of Enterprise-Scale ResultsACI’s growth story is grounded in work across some of the world’s most demanding industries.In healthcare, ACI modernized the data backbone for a national hospital network, enabling real-time analytics across 14 departments and reducing time-to-decision for clinical insights by 45%. This was achieved through a combination of observability-driven data quality assurance and scalable AI pipelines.In financial services, a top-tier bank facing legacy infrastructure challenges partnered with ACI to migrate to a unified lakehouse architecture. The result: a 40% reduction in data platform costs, faster regulatory reporting, and AI model deployment cycles cut in half.In retail, ACI helped one of the largest U.S. convenience chains overhaul its customer service and merchandising analytics platforms. With real-time observability and AI-driven pricing models, the client saw a 2x improvement in decision velocity and a measurable lift in both customer satisfaction and operational margin.Across these programs, ACI delivered:• 40% reduction in data platform costs via architectural modernization and cloud optimization• 50% faster AI deployments using industry-tailored accelerators and MLOps playbooks• 2x improvement in decision-making speed, powered by AI agents, intelligent dashboards, and real-time feedback loopsThese are enterprise-level changes delivered with precision, and scaled with purpose.Why Agentforce, Why NowAs autonomous AI moves from concept to enterprise reality, Salesforce’s Agentforce platform is emerging as a defining innovation—enabling intelligent agents that act across systems, streamline operations, and deliver measurable business value at scale.ACI Infotech’s designation as the exclusive Agentforce partner underscores its leadership in this space. With deep platform expertise and a track record of executing in complex, regulated environments, ACI is uniquely positioned to help enterprises harness Agentforce not just for automation—but for strategic advantage.From customer support and service operations to sales execution and workflow optimization, ACI delivers Agentforce implementations that are secure, explainable, and aligned with industry-specific goals—turning AI-powered agents into reliable contributors across the enterprise.The Road Ahead: ArqAI and Talent Intelligence at the CoreBuilding on ACI’s leadership in AI-powered enterprise delivery, CEO Jag Kanumuri is setting his sights even higher—with the development of ArqAI, the company’s proprietary enterprise intelligence platform.Designed to be much more than an automation layer, ArqAI aims to bring structure, visibility, and governance to the increasingly complex AI landscape inside large organizations. It will act as the orchestration layer—connecting data systems, autonomous agents, and real-time decision-making into one cohesive, enterprise-ready engine.“We’re not just building ArqAI to automate,” said Kanumuri. “We’re building it to give enterprises clarity and control over how AI actually works across their stack—so it’s not just smart, but secure and scalable too.”ACI’s trajectory reflects a company not only expanding rapidly—but doing so with purpose. With innovation centers in North America, the Middle East, and APAC, and active engagements across next-gen data, cloud, AI, and experience platforms, the company is primed for its next phase of growth.About ACI InfotechACI Infotech is a technology consulting powerhouse driving enterprise transformation through AI, data, cloud, and intelligent automation. With deep platform expertise across Salesforce (as an exclusive Agentforce partner), Databricks, Dynatrace, AWS, Azure, and SAP, they help organizations modernize core systems, unlock insights, and accelerate innovation. Their delivery is lean, expert-led, and outcomes-first, designed to scale impact across industries, seamlessly.

