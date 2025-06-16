How ACI Infotech Is Helping Fortune 500s Turn AI into Real Business Results

With $2.3B in client revenue gains, 94% CSAT, and breakthrough platforms like neXus.ai, ACI Infotech is setting new benchmarks in enterprise AI adoption.

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACI Infotech has announced exceptional results from its proprietary AI platforms, highlighting their growing impact across industries such as retail and healthcare. With a focus on customer engagement, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI, ACI’s AI solutions are quickly becoming a go-to for leading enterprises seeking transformative outcomes.Performance Highlights:• 300% ROI achieved for key clients in under six months• 72% increase in customer engagement driven by AI personalization• $2.3 billion in new revenue generated for clients in 2024“Our clients aren’t just experimenting with AI – they’re scaling it across the enterprise,” said Jag Kanumuri, CEO of ACI Infotech. “We’re building a future where AI is core to customer growth and operational success.”Impact Across Industries:Retail Transformation:A Top 3 U.S. retailer leveraged ACI’s neXus AI platform to:• Reduce customer churn by 42%• Increase same-store sales by 19% in Q3• Achieve a 52-week stock price highHealthcare Innovation:A large hospital network used ACI’s AI to:• Cut ER wait times from 54 minutes to 11• Predict ICU admissions with 93% accuracy• Save $47 million in operational costsLooking Ahead: The 2025 Vision ACI Infotech also unveiled its 2025 strategic roadmap, including:• Project MomentumX – targeting a 2x increase in client growth metrics by Q2• Strategic AI Pods – placing data science talent directly in executive leadership structures• A $100M “Zero Risk” Pledge – offering outcome-based engagements with exceptional resultsGlobal Expansion:• New Dubai HQ positioned as a regional AI innovation hub• Silicon Valley onboarding center bringing on 17 new Fortune 500 clients this quarter• Bengaluru’s neXus Lab advancing self-optimizing AI capabilities“Enterprises are no longer asking if AI can drive impact – they’re asking how fast it can scale,” added Jag. “Our mission is to help them realize those results faster and with confidence.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.