I-25 CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES WITH POPLAR STREET OFF-RAMP CLOSURE

CASPER – The Poplar Street off-ramp from Interstate 25 will close to traffic at 8 p.m., Friday, June 20 to allow for demolition and concrete paving of the ramp. The closure is scheduled to last until Thursday, July 3. Those wishing to exit southbound I-25 at Poplar Street should use the Shoshoni Bypass exit from I-25 then travel east on Events Drive to North Poplar Street. The interstate exits at Center and McKinley streets (to F Street) are available as well.

Additionally, southbound I-25 will close at 10:30 p.m., Friday, June 20 between the Shoshoni Bypass and Center Street to allow for final work to open the southbound Poplar Street on-ramp to I-25. This closure is expected to last until 6 a.m., Saturday, June 21. All southbound traffic will exit at the Shoshoni Bypass and detour to Amoco Road and Bryan Stock Trail. Once the interstate reopens, so will the southbound Poplar Street on-ramp.

Be aware of traffic control and detours during these times.