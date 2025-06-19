Moorcroft interchange repairs: A case study in smart planning and community outreach

Moorcroft, Wyo – Maintaining Wyoming's vital roadways is a continuous effort, and a recent project by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 4 at the Interstate 90 Interchange (mile marker 154) in Moorcroft perfectly illustrates the importance of proactive measures and clear communication.

Facing increasing deterioration at these on- and off-ramp surfaces, WYDOT initiated a maintenance-patching project to ensure ongoing safety and smooth travel for drivers.

Such essential repairs inherently require temporary closures, but WYDOT prioritized minimizing inconvenience. On Monday, June 16, the eastbound on- and off-ramps, along with the westbound on-ramps, were closed to allow for efficient and safe paving.

Understanding the local impact, a sophisticated traffic management plan was implemented. This plan was specifically tailored to reduce disruption for Moorcroft businesses while ensuring uninterrupted access to U.S. Highway 14, a key artery leading to Devils Tower National Monument. Beyond traffic, a comprehensive public relations plan was developed and widely shared throughout the community.

Exit 154 is more than just an interchange; it's a bustling hub with a heavily visited truck stop and convenience store serving both locals and travelers.

WYDOT's District public relations specialist took this into account, issuing media releases to local newspapers and radio stations. Notifications also went out to WYDOT District 4's Northeast Wyoming Facebook and Instagram followers, and maintenance supervisors personally delivered flyers to directly affected businesses.

This level of detail even inspired the manager of the Coffee Cup Fuel Shop at Exit 154, who used the opportunity to train their employees on the detours, enabling them to effectively assist customers with their travel plans.

The work involved a meticulous process: milling the old, deteriorated pavement and then carefully overlaying hot mix asphalt through the complex transitions of adjacent roadway surfaces that define the interchange and connect the ramps to the mainline interstate. This maintenance work guarantees a durable and high-quality restoration.

WYDOT District 4 is committed to executing these projects efficiently and safely, ensuring minimal disruption to the public and preserving the strength of Wyoming’s highway infrastructure.

Originally scheduled for two days, the project was remarkably completed in just one, further underscoring WYDOT's dedication to efficiency and reducing local impact.