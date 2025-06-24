The People, The President & The Constitution: Civil Dialogues and Kinder Institute

Linda Lorelle fields question from audience member at St. Louis town hall on March 6, 2025

Democracy Project Focus Creates Safe Space for Civil Discourse

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six months into the second Trump administration, Civil Dialogues heads back to the middle of the country to host a town hall with Americans seeking to understand the deluge of executive orders, policy changes, court rulings, and the recent US bombing in Iran -- and what it all means for the country's present and future. In partnership with the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy and the Kansas City Public Library, "The People, The President & The Constitution: Your Questions Answered" takes place at 6pm CST on Tuesday, July 22nd at the Kansas City Public Library in Kansas City, MO.Given the highly successful St. Louis, MO event on the same topic, and Americans' appetite to understand the ramifications of our ever-changing landscape, Civil Dialogues co-founders, Jean Becker and Linda Lorelle, now aim to take that topic to every region of the country. Returning panelists, Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute, and Kathy Kiely, veteran journalist and professor, will be joined by Woody Cozad, attorney and former chair of the Missouri Republican Party, and Quinn Sheppard, a 2024 summa cum laude Mizzou graduate with degrees in Constitutional Democracy and History. The discussion will center around what's happening in the Trump administration, how and why Americans must engage in our democracy, and the steps to move forward together for the future of the country. Becker will provide historical perspective, Lorelle will moderate the panel, and together they will engage the in-person and online audience in Q&A. The conversation will reflect and respect a diversity of viewpoints.Co-founded by Jean Becker, President George H.W. Bush's post-presidency chief of staff, and award-winning broadcast journalist and entrepreneur, Linda Lorelle, Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, and its newest partner, the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. Previous topics have included immigration, climate, America's foreign policy in the Middle East, why political partnerships matter, and the importance of public service in a healthy democracy. The goal is to educate Americans about all sides of difficult issues facing our nation, ensure that participants walk away with a better understanding of the topic's nuances, as well as those on the other side of their beliefs, and empower them to continue having civil, constructive dialogue.To attend the July 22nd town hall at 6pm CST in person, register here To watch the livestream, please visit the Civil Dialogues website on event day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.