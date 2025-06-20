Peakhour and RST Cloud Partner to Unmask Malicious Residential Proxy Traffic

Peakhour and RST Cloud Logo

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peakhour and RST Cloud today announced a powerful joint solution designed to expose and block malicious residential proxy traffic. Early adopters have reported a significant reduction in fraud and security events, thanks to the ability to proactively defend against sophisticated automation and proxy-driven abuse.

Residential proxies have fundamentally eroded the trust in traditional IP blocklists. By routing traffic through legitimate household and mobile IPs, threat actors can bypass traditional defences like Geo IP blocking and IP reputation lists, allowing them to conduct credential stuffing, data scraping, and other automated attacks that appear to come from genuine local customers.

The creation of these proxy networks has become commoditised, with off-the-shelf hardware and mobile apps making them accessible to a wider range of malicious actors. This proliferation has created a critical blind spot for businesses, as many organisations lack dedicated residential proxy detection, exposing a significant and immediate vulnerability across industries.

The collaboration between Peakhour, a leading provider of high-performance web security and CDN solutions, and RST Cloud, a specialist in advanced cyber threat intelligence, introduces a real-time, intelligence-driven detection service that directly addresses this challenge. With tens of millions of residential proxy IPs identified across 238 countries and territories, this joint solution offers unmatched visibility into previously hidden threat activity.

Peakhour’s platform provides the core detection engine, performing active per-connection network fingerprinting. This data is enriched by RST Cloud’s threat intelligence, internet-wide scanning results, and advanced enrichment APIs, which provide real-time analysis and deep behavioural context for each IP address, making threat detection both precise and actionable.

Delivered as a web protection feed via RST Cloud’s APIs, the service supports easy integration into WAFs, NGFWs, SIEMs, SOARs, or custom automation workflows, empowering enterprises to respond instantly to malicious residential traffic.

About Peakhour

Peakhour is a leading provider of high-performance web security and CDN solutions, offering edge-based threat mitigation, DDoS protection, and intelligent traffic acceleration with a global presence.

About RST Cloud

RST Cloud delivers advanced cyber threat intelligence solutions, including threat feeds, enrichment APIs, and AI-powered CTI tools that help organizations detect, understand, and respond to cyber threats in real time.

