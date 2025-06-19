Submit Release
I-80 work west of Green River work will force on and off ramp closures

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Acme Concrete Paving, Inc., are continuing with concrete pavement repairs on Interstate 80 between mile marker 83 and 86. Drivers can expect to see single lane closures and decreased speeds in the work area. The lane closures will be intermittent and may vary on a daily basis.

Beginning Monday, June 23, both the eastbound on and off ramps at Exit 85 at the Covered Wagon Interchange will close for concrete pavement repairs and cattle guard removal. The connector road between I-80 and Wyoming State Highway 374 will be open to allow access north of I-80.  Drivers wishing to access Love’s truck stop from I-80, both eastbound and westbound, are encouraged to use Exit 83.

On Monday, June 30, the westbound on and off ramps will both be closed and the eastbound on and off ramps will open. This closure will also last roughly a week. Even with the opening of road sections, drivers should expect continued work at the interchange and expect to see roadside flaggers and minimal delays.

Work began this summer on the concrete pavement rehabilitation project between mile marker 83 and 86 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes on the west side of Green River. Travelers will see single lane closures in each direction and should expect reduced speeds of 45 mph at intermittent locations throughout the project limits. The work will include concrete slab replacement, smoothness grinding and resealing concrete joints.  The completion date for this work is October 31, 2025. The contractor is Acme Concrete Paving, Inc. out of Spokane, WA.

