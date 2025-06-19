Williston Barracks - MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1004389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 19, 2025 at approximately 0024 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 southbound Exit 11

TOWN: Richmond

WEATHER: Clear / Night

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Adam Carp

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Unk

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: NO INJURIES

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU

VEHICLE MODEL: LEGACY

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damages

INJURIES: NO INJURIES

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Cueto

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla

VEHICLE MODEL: Model Y

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor damages

INJURIES: NO INJURIES

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of a three-car crash with possible injuries on Interstate 89 southbound Exit 11 in the town of Richmond. Troopers, EMS, and Fire responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #1 was traveling southbound when he had a mechanical issue on one of the front tires which caused him to hit the guardrail and ultimately flipping the car over. As vehicle two and three were traveling behind, they sustained damages from the debris from vehicle one. Vehicle #1 came to rest in the middle of Interstate 89 southbound blocking both lanes of travel while vehicle two and three pulled over on the shoulder. All three operators were evaluated by EMS and released on scene.

Due to the crash, both lane of I-89 southbound Exit 11 was shut down for a short period of time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

Trooper Ahmed Sharif

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111





