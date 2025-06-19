Williston Barracks - MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1004389
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 19, 2025 at approximately 0024 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 southbound Exit 11
TOWN: Richmond
WEATHER: Clear / Night
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Adam Carp
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Unk
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA
VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: NO INJURIES
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: Juvenile
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU
VEHICLE MODEL: LEGACY
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damages
INJURIES: NO INJURIES
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Cueto
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Tesla
VEHICLE MODEL: Model Y
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor damages
INJURIES: NO INJURIES
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of a three-car crash with possible injuries on Interstate 89 southbound Exit 11 in the town of Richmond. Troopers, EMS, and Fire responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #1 was traveling southbound when he had a mechanical issue on one of the front tires which caused him to hit the guardrail and ultimately flipping the car over. As vehicle two and three were traveling behind, they sustained damages from the debris from vehicle one. Vehicle #1 came to rest in the middle of Interstate 89 southbound blocking both lanes of travel while vehicle two and three pulled over on the shoulder. All three operators were evaluated by EMS and released on scene.
Due to the crash, both lane of I-89 southbound Exit 11 was shut down for a short period of time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
Trooper Ahmed Sharif
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495(802) 878-7111
