Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4004432

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 19, 2025, at approximately 0716 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shunpike Road, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Jason Crudden

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/19/2025, at approximately 0716 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a crash on Shunpike Road, near Syria Road, in the Town of Mount Holly.

Through investigation it was determined Jason Crudden was operating a gold 2003 Subaru Forester on Shunpike Road when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled position of rest after colliding with a tree.

Crudden was located at a residence nearby and displayed indicators of drug impairment. Crudden was placed into custody for suspicion of DUI Drug and transported to Manchester Police Department for a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation. Crudden was later transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was processed and ultimately released on citation to appear at court at a later date.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Mount Holly Fire Department and Manchester Police Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/22/2025, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.