2025 Juneteenth message from Chief Justice Recktenwald
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were emancipated, marking the end of slavery in the United States. It also celebrates the extraordinary accomplishments of Black Americans over the past 160 years on their journey towards true freedom since then.
Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. reminds us that, “We cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead. We cannot turn back.”
While this historic day was a turning point in our nation’s history, we must acknowledge that there is still work to be done and continue to strive for equality and justice—we must not regress. Juneteenth is an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made and renew our shared commitment to fight for the freedom and fundamental rights of all people.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
