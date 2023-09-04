InOut Labs Expands Reach and Innovations: Exciting News Ahead
Tim Thoelecke Transitions Ownership of Retail Walk-in Clinic to Employee, Announces Expansion of InOut Labs BrandsNORTHFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After experiencing remarkable growth in its national business operations over the past three years, Tim Thoelecke, Founder and CEO of InOut Labs, is pleased to announce the sale of the retail walk-in clinic to a dedicated employee, who has unveiled exciting plans for the rebranded clinic, now known as Xpress Pro Labs in Morton Grove.
This strategic transition reflects InOut Labs' commitment to evolving and expanding its presence in the healthcare and employee screening industry, while ensuring the continued success of its operations. Tim Thoelecke, the visionary behind InOut Labs, will focus his attention on the company's core brands, including InOut Labs, ScreeningWise, Lab Test Shop, and Drug Testing Shop.
InOut Labs, a leader in employee drug testing services for employers nationwide, including those regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), remains at the forefront of the industry. With a new corporate office in Northfield, Illinois, InOut Labs is poised for continued growth and innovation under Tim Thoelecke's leadership.
ScreeningWise, a subsidiary of InOut Labs, specializes in employee background screening services. With the rise in demand for thorough background checks, ScreeningWise is well-positioned to provide essential solutions to businesses seeking to make informed hiring decisions.
Lab Test Shop and Drug Testing Shop, two e-commerce platforms owned by InOut Labs, have revolutionized access to health and drug tests for individuals. These user-friendly platforms empower customers to conveniently order a wide range of health and drug tests online, ensuring greater accessibility to crucial healthcare information.
As part of this strategic repositioning, InOut Labs reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional service, industry-leading expertise, and innovative solutions to its valued clients. Tim Thoelecke, C-SAPA, Founder and CEO of InOut Labs, expressed his enthusiasm for the future, stating, "This transition allows us to focus on the core strengths of our business, drive innovation, and continue delivering the highest level of service to our clients. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the continued growth of our brands."
For more information about InOut Labs, ScreeningWise, Lab Test Shop or Drug Testing Shop, please visit www.inoutlabs.com or contact Tim Thoelecke at tim@inoutlabs.com or (847) 657-7900.
About InOut Labs:
InOut Labs is a leading provider of employee drug testing services and innovative healthcare solutions. Founded by Tim Thoelecke, the company is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and timely results while providing exceptional customer service. InOut Labs offers a comprehensive range of services to employers, individuals, and government entities nationwide.
Timothy N Thoelecke Jr
InOut Labs
+1 847-657-7900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube