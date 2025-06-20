Selling a Business Doesn’t Have to Be Scary – New Book Shows Owners How to Cash Out and Live Large

Boomer Sells The Business Paperback and Workbook Editions

New book is helping business owners take the fear and confusion out of selling their companies with a detailed, step-by-step roadmap.

We wrote this book because far too many business owners simply shut down or walk away from something they’ve spent years building, either by default or due to unfortunate life events.” — Marty M. Fahncke

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomer Sells The Business, A Step-by-Step Guide to Cashing Out & Living Large, is the first in a series of books focused on empowering business owners to sell with confidence, on their terms and timeline. Whether looking toward retirement, a new career path, or simply financial independence and time freedom, this guide gives owners the tools they need to prepare for and navigate the successful sale of their business.Co-authors Frank Felker and Marty M. Fahncke bring decades of real-world business and acquisition experience to the page, offering clear explanations, powerful case studies, and practical action steps for anyone considering selling a privately held business.“We wrote this book because far too many business owners simply shut down or walk away from something they’ve spent years building, either by default or due to unfortunate life events,” says Fahncke, a veteran mergers & acquisitions advisor. “Our mission is to help them understand the true worth of what they’ve built and show them how to begin preparing now to unlock its full potential.”The book addresses the top questions owners have about selling, including:- How to determine what their business is worth- When the right time is to sell- And how to dramatically increase its value in the marketplace.It also addresses common concerns such as :- Tax liabilities- What happens to employees after the owner moves on- And how to avoid costly financial and legal missteps.“I wish a book like this had been available when I started working with business owners years ago,” adds Felker. “Everything that makes your business more attractive to prospective buyers also makes it more profitable and easier to operate. What business owners learn in this book will help them even if they don’t see themselves selling their business for many more years.”Boomer Sells The Business is available now in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions on Amazon , along with a companion workbook that helps readers take action chapter by chapter. This book is the first in a broader series under development, all dedicated to helping owners sell wisely and live well.To learn more, visit BoomerSellsTheBusiness.com

