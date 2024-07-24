Bearcat Media Acquires Spark ROAS, Creating a New Powerhouse Agency Group
This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Bearcat Media’s growth trajectory
The combination of Spark ROAS's team and Bearcat Media's innovative processes will expand our service offerings, fortifying our ability to serve clients efficiently and creatively.”ROCKAWAY, NJ, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bearcat Media, a leading agency in Affiliate Program Management Services, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spark ROAS, a highly respected digital marketing agency renowned for its expertise in affiliate management, performance PR, paid media, and email marketing services.
— Rick Magennis, President of the combined company
Spark ROAS seamlessly integrates paid media, Performance PR, and affiliate marketing to drive direct response performance from partner placements. Their approach helps brands profitably scale digital channels and partnerships, utilizing proprietary strategies to secure high-quality content swiftly. Through years of cultivating close relationships, Spark ROAS consistently delivers exceptional results for clients.
This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Bearcat Media’s growth trajectory. Rick Magennis, President of the newly combined company, stated, “At Bearcat Media, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled value and results. This acquisition enables us to enhance our capabilities and continue our mission of driving exceptional performance for our clients. The combination of Spark ROAS's team and Bearcat Media's innovative processes will expand our service offerings and grow our team of world-class marketers, fortifying our ability to serve clients efficiently and creatively.”
The integration of these two dynamic companies promises to bring new opportunities and strengthen their collective ability to deliver exceptional marketing solutions.
The acquisition was facilitated by Marty M. Fahncke of Westbound Road, LLC, M&A Advisors, retained by Bearcat Media to execute a growth-through-acquisition strategy. Mr. Fahncke will continue with the new company long-term as a Strategic Adviser and minority owner. “Having been in the Affiliate/Performance Marketing space for over two decades, I am honored to be part of this venture, merging two companies I deeply respect, led by a visionary leader like Rick. I am confident he will take the business to new and exciting heights,” said Mr. Fahncke.
