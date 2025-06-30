The Future of Feed is Here: Sprouting Gear Launches Scalable Licensing Program for Ranchers

Hydroponic fodder systems in various growth stages, powering scalable, on-site feed production for ranchers Sprouting Gear’s scalable hydroponic systems can produce up to 432 tons of fresh feed daily, depending on facility size.

Sprouting Gear launches a licensing program for ranchers to build on-site hydroponic fodder systems, cutting feed costs, water use, and emissions.

Our goal is simple: give every rancher the tools to grow affordable, high-quality feed year-round—no matter the drought, fuel price, or supply chain disruption.” — Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear Inc.

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprouting Gear Inc., a leader in sustainable livestock feed innovation, today announced the launch of its Scalable Licensing Program— an opportunity for ranchers and feedlot operators to build their own hydroponic barley fodder systems on-site. This groundbreaking model allows producers to slash feed costs, drastically reduce water use, and take back control in a volatile agricultural economy.“Our goal is simple: give every rancher the tools to grow affordable, high-quality feed year-round—no matter the drought, fuel price, or supply chain disruption,” said Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear. “With this new licensing model, producers can build and operate their own Sprouting Gear-powered facilities, tailored to their herd size and needs.”Sprouting Gear’s proprietary 3-stage hydroponic fodder system produces dense mats of fresh, living barley grass in just 9 days, packed with natural enzymes and probiotics. The nutrient-rich feed enriches traditional crops like alfalfa and corn silage, promoting faster weight gain and better digestion, while requiring up to 95% less water, fuel, and land.Key Benefits of the Licensing Model:- You Own the Infrastructure: Ranchers build or repurpose buildings to house the system.- Lease What You Need: Systems are leased based on feed demand—scale up anytime.- Drought-Proof & Resilient: Grow hundreds of tons of fresh feed monthly, independent of weather or water shortages.- Grant-Eligible: Systems may qualify for state, federal, and private sustainability credits.Unlike traditional feed production, Sprouting Gear’s model eliminates the need for tractors, fuel, and long-distance feed transport—reducing labor and carbon emissions by more than 90%. Systems are designed to operate adjacent to feedyards, minimizing logistics while maximizing nutritional freshness.“This isn’t just a license—it’s a partnership in the future of agriculture,” Pluss added. “We’re putting feed production back in the hands of producers and cutting out the middlemen.”Sprouting Gear is currently accepting a limited number of licensing applications for 2025 and 2026. Interested ranchers, feedlot operators, and investors can visit https://sproutinggear.com/inquiry/ to schedule a demo and receive a custom feed savings projection About Sprouting Gear Inc.Sprouting Gear is an agricultural innovation company focused on sustainable, scalable feed solutions for the livestock industry. Its flagship hydroponic barley fodder system enables producers to cut land, water, fuel, and emissions by up to 95%, while improving livestock health and profitability. Founded by rancher and researcher Paul Pluss.To learn more, visit www.sproutinggear.com or contact info@sproutinggear.com

From 2 lbs of Seed to 19.4 lbs of Feed – Sprouting Gear’s Latest Results!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.