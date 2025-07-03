Hydroponic Fodder from Sprouting Gear Gains Interest in Drought Adaptation Efforts

Hydroponic fodder systems in various growth stages, powering scalable, on-site feed production for ranchers Cattle feed on fresh, nutrient-rich hydroponic barley fodder mats produced by Sprouting Gear's indoor system. Sprouting Gear’s scalable hydroponic systems can produce up to 432 tons of fresh feed daily, depending on facility size.

Sprouting Gear cuts livestock feed water use by 95% with on-site hydroponic barley fodder—helping ranchers thrive amid drought and rising resource costs.

Our goal is to help producers grow feed that’s independent of rain, irrigation, or rising costs. ” — Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear Inc.

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As persistent drought conditions and aquifer depletion threaten the future of American livestock production, Sprouting Gear Inc. is earning attention from researchers, ranchers, and sustainability advocates for its water-efficient hydroponic barley fodder system.Sprouting Gear’s proprietary 3-stage, climate-controlled growing system can reduce water usage for feed production by over 95%, offering a powerful adaptation strategy for ranchers operating in water-stressed regions. Designed to be built adjacent to feedlots, the system produces up to 19 pounds of fresh, nutrient-rich barley fodder per 2 pounds of seed—without the use of tractors, field irrigation, or heavy transport.“Our goal is to help producers grow feed that’s independent of rain, irrigation, or rising costs,” said Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear. “The system is built for resilience, and we’re seeing growing interest from operators looking to drought-proof their operations.”Key Drought Adaptation Benefits:- Over 95% less water than conventional irrigated hay or silage- No center pivots, pumps, or tractors required- Grows feed year-round—even in drought, extreme heat, or water restrictionsHigh-moisture feed improves digestion and reduces cattle's water intakeThe system aligns with national priorities around climate-smart agriculture, regenerative practices, and localized feed production.“Water is now the single biggest constraint on U.S. cattle production,” Pluss noted. “Sprouting Gear gives ranchers a way to take control of their feed supply and their future.”Sprouting Gear is actively supporting producers interested in exploring environmental offset opportunities through its licensing and support program.About Sprouting Gear Inc.Sprouting Gear Inc. is reimagining the future of cattle feed with its patented hydroponic barley fodder system. Designed to cut land, water, fuel, and carbon usage by over 95%, the system enables large-scale cattle operations to grow fresh, highly digestible feed on-site, year-round. Based in California, the company supports producers nationwide with scalable, climate-resilient feed solutions.

Our Country’s Water Crisis

