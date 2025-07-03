Hydroponic Fodder from Sprouting Gear Gains Interest in Drought Adaptation Efforts
Sprouting Gear’s proprietary 3-stage, climate-controlled growing system can reduce water usage for feed production by over 95%, offering a powerful adaptation strategy for ranchers operating in water-stressed regions. Designed to be built adjacent to feedlots, the system produces up to 19 pounds of fresh, nutrient-rich barley fodder per 2 pounds of seed—without the use of tractors, field irrigation, or heavy transport.
“Our goal is to help producers grow feed that’s independent of rain, irrigation, or rising costs,” said Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear. “The system is built for resilience, and we’re seeing growing interest from operators looking to drought-proof their operations.”
Key Drought Adaptation Benefits:
- Over 95% less water than conventional irrigated hay or silage
- No center pivots, pumps, or tractors required
- Grows feed year-round—even in drought, extreme heat, or water restrictions
High-moisture feed improves digestion and reduces cattle's water intake
The system aligns with national priorities around climate-smart agriculture, regenerative practices, and localized feed production.
“Water is now the single biggest constraint on U.S. cattle production,” Pluss noted. “Sprouting Gear gives ranchers a way to take control of their feed supply and their future.”
Sprouting Gear is actively supporting producers interested in exploring environmental offset opportunities through its licensing and support program.
About Sprouting Gear Inc.
Sprouting Gear Inc. is reimagining the future of cattle feed with its patented hydroponic barley fodder system. Designed to cut land, water, fuel, and carbon usage by over 95%, the system enables large-scale cattle operations to grow fresh, highly digestible feed on-site, year-round. Based in California, the company supports producers nationwide with scalable, climate-resilient feed solutions.
