New Release: North Dakota Set to Welcome Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in 2026

Monumental cultural destination to celebrate the life, legacy, and leadership of America’s 26th President

North Dakota will mark the nation's 250th birthday in 2026 with a milestone of its own: the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) during Independence Day celebrations in early July. Set in the iconic Badlands near Medora, the Library will honor the influence of the 26th President of the United States by bringing his story to life in the same rugged landscape that helped shape his enduring ideals of leadership, conservation, and the American spirit.

Perched on a bluff overlooking the Little Missouri River at the gateway to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, TRPL will enrich the western North Dakota experience. Designed by Snøhetta, the architectural firm behind the Oslo Opera House, TRPL is being built to meet the Living Building Challenge. This rigorous undertaking, achieved by only 35 buildings worldwide, means the TRPL will generate its own energy, treat its own water, and operate in harmony with nature.

TRPL will serve as both a museum and a gateway to exploration, drawing on Roosevelt's prolific writings, historical milestones, and lifelong devotion to the "strenuous life" to inspire generations through his legacy as the "Conservation President" and advocate for civic responsibility.

"The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform how we tell the story of one of America's most influential leaders," said Sara Otte Coleman, Director of North Dakota Tourism. "Roosevelt's time in North Dakota shaped his values and vision. This library will do the same for every visitor—sparking discovery, connection, and a deeper understanding of our shared history all within the beautiful badlands of North Dakota."

Inside TRPL, visitors won't just learn about Theodore Roosevelt they will walk beside him. From beginning to end, the experience is a journey not just through Roosevelt's life, but through the values that shaped America. It will feature interactive exhibits, immersive storytelling, and curated landscapes that reflect Roosevelt's commitment to conservation, public service, and personal resilience. In addition to showcasing the former president's achievements, the TRPL will highlight his deep ties to North Dakota, including his transformative years as a rancher in the Badlands following personal tragedy.

TRPL is also partnering with Microsoft to develop a groundbreaking AI-powered digital platform that unifies Roosevelt's archives from 33 collections across 18 institutions. This will make his writings, letters, and legacy easily searchable and accessible, enabling scholars, students, and storytellers worldwide to engage with Roosevelt's story in new and meaningful ways.

"We're creating a People's Presidential Library that welcomes everyone—physically, digitally, and emotionally." said Ed O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation. "We are proud to open our doors in North Dakota, the very place that so profoundly shaped the indomitable spirit of Roosevelt. Our aspiration is for each visitor not merely to recall history's echoes, but to step into it."

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is expected to become a cornerstone of North Dakota's tourism experience, spurring visitation, educational tourism, and community development. North Dakota Tourism is collaborating with the TRPL and partners statewide to create integrated travel experiences, themed road trips, and conservation-focused programming to celebrate the state's deep connection to Theodore Roosevelt.

For more information and ongoing updates, visit www.ndtourism.com/theodore-roosevelt-man-legend or www.trlibrary.com/.

