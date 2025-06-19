AI CERTs® Revamps its Online Store to Streamline Global Access to AI Certifications

The upgraded store also presents a refined user experience with improved navigation, clearer categorization for easier learning paths.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications, has unveiled a newly revamped online store aimed at simplifying the certification journey for AI professionals worldwide. The new platform makes it easier than ever for candidates to explore and enroll in a wide array of advanced programs tailored to industry or role demand.The upgraded store also presents a refined user experience with improved navigation, clearer course categorization, and different certification programs bundled into one for easier learning paths. Visitors can now browse programs aligned with their career goals, whether they’re just starting out or looking to upskill into more advanced AI roles.The Essentials category covers foundational programs such as AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 1, AI+ Foundation, AI+ Executive, and AI+ Everyone. These are ideal for those beginning their AI journey. For those exploring frontier technologies, Data & Robotics offers specializations like AI+ Data, AI+ Quantum, and AI+ Robotics.For technical professionals, the Development stream includes AI+ Developer, AI+ Engineer, and AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 2. The Security segment includes AI+ Ethical Hacker, AI+ Network, AI+ Security Compliance, and related examination certifications—each mapped to real-world security challenges in AI systems.Business professionals also can explore a rich portfolio of role-specific certifications, including AI+ Chief AI Officer, AI+ Product Manager, AI+ Customer Service, AI+ Marketing, AI+ Finance, AI+ Legal, AI+ Researcher, AI+ Sales, AI+ Writer, AI+ Ethics, AI+ Human Resources, and AI+ Project Manager. Each program is designed to embed AI fluency and innovation into core business functions.Cloud certifications such as AI+ Architect and AI+ Cloud cater to infrastructure and systems roles, while creative professionals can upskill through programs like AI+ Design and AI+ UX Designer. In the education space, AI+ Educator and AI+ Learning & Development support trainers and curriculum developers adapting to AI-driven learning environments.The platform also includes specialization areas such as AI+ Government and AI+ Healthcare, reflecting the growing demand for AI skills in public administration and health sectors. For executives, AI CERTs offers role-based bundles that combine key certifications like AI+ Everyone, AI+ Executive, and AI+ Chief AI Officer to support strategic leadership in the AI era.With this newly revamped online store, AI CERTs aims to enhance accessibility, encourage lifelong learning, and empower professionals across sectors to stay competitive in an AI-powered world. The new platform is now live at https://store.aicerts.ai

