Safety Plus Announces Launch of Edge Pro, a Groundbreaking Combination of Software and Safety Program Management

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Plus, a leading provider of safety management software and technology-enabled services, today announced the official launch of Edge Pro. This groundbreaking program combines Safety Plus’s trusted program management services with the powerful Safety Plus Edge software to solve one of the safety industry’s biggest challenges: seamlessly uniting technology with hands-on expertise.The company also announced that they would demonstrate the software capabilities that are part of Edge Pro at booth #2269 at ASSP Safety 2025 in Orlando, Florida from July 22-24, 2025. Attendees will also get a broader introduction to Safety Plus and the company’s mission to help workers come home safely each day.Building off the announcement of Safety Plus Edge’s general availability earlier this year, Edge Pro will help organizations receive ongoing support from a Safety Plus safety manager, while also utilizing the robust software platform that streamlines safety administration, automates compliance tasks, and delivers real-time safety insights for companies.With over a dozen years of experience as a safety software vendor and over 30 total years in safety program management, Safety Plus is uniquely positioned to deliver this ambitious program for customers that operate in industries where worker safety risks are inherent.“Edge Pro is not just a new product; it’s a new model for managing safety,” said Chris Atkinson, CEO at Safety Plus. “By combining our proven program management structure with our unique Edge software, Edge Pro customers get the best of both worlds: hands-on support from safety experts plus the efficiency and transparency of cutting-edge software.”Atkinson added that the fundamentals of Safety Plus’s program management process will not change; customers will still receive initial hazard assessments, program and policy design, and ongoing support via training, inspections, and audits. Customer experience will be enhanced, however, with the Edge software at the core of the program.“For too long, customers have had to choose between using a safety consultant without technology tools, or relying on a piece of software they had to completely manage themselves,” said Atkinson. “We have consistently heard from customers that this creates blind spots, and blind spots in safety lead to incidents. With Edge Pro, customers can lean on outside safety expertise, but also have direct access to their documentation, compliance tracking, dashboards, and mobile functionality in an integrated system. Customers will be able to stay in control of their safety programs and not risk falling behind.”“Edge Pro’s launch is the result of decades of experience and deep understanding of customer needs,” added Rob Cowden, Chief Product Officer at Safety Plus. “We’ve seen companies outsource safety and lose track of their own programs. We’ve also seen companies adopt software that no one ever uses. With Edge Pro, we’re giving them a complete solution that scales with their business and protects their people without sacrificing visibility or control.”To learn more, visit www.safetyplus.io to see detailed information about Edge Pro and request a consultation.About Safety Plus:Safety Plus provides software, technology-enabled services, and safety expertise to companies operating in heavy industries with inherent risks to worker safety. We help our customers keep their workers safe, stay compliant with key regulations, avoid litigation risks, earn the best rates for insurance coverage, and manage safety operations that support long-term business growth. Based in Mobile, Alabama, the company has helped thousands of customers streamline their safety operations throughout the United States. For more information on Safety Plus, please visit www.safetyplus.io

