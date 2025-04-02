Safety Plus Announces General Availability of Safety Plus Edge, the Next Frontier in Safety and Compliance Management

Intuitive New Software Will Empower Safety Professionals to Reduce Administrative Burdens and Keep Workers Safe

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Plus, a leading provider of safety management software and technology-enabled services, today announced the general availability of Safety Plus Edge, its flagship software to help companies streamline safety processes, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect their workforce.Safety Plus Edge builds on the foundation laid by Safety Plus Web, the company’s first-generation software product designed for safety management. By utilizing customer feedback, Safety Plus developed Edge with a focus on creating intuitive user experiences and easy to use tools to streamline daily tasks and simplify safety program tracking.“We developed Safety Plus Edge as an essential tool for safety professionals and company leaders, said Chris Atkinson, CEO of Safety Plus. Edge creates visibility, flexibility, and automation in our customers’ safety and compliance workflows. These companies can take their safety programs to the next level as they grow their businesses, reducing administrative burden and automating key areas of employee qualifications, training, audits, incident management and analytics. By using Edge, companies can stay compliant with critical regulations while also ensuring that their workers get home safely to their loved ones each day.”Atkinson emphasized that customers using Safety Plus Edge can expect consistent user experiences, but with configurability to the specific safety and regulatory needs of their industries. Safety Plus’s software today supports companies in construction, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, building materials, building maintenance, energy, waste and recycling, and others facing inherent high risks to worker safety.Companies interested in learning more about Safety Plus Edge can visit www.safetyplus.io to see detailed information about the software and request a consultation. Safety Plus also announced that they would host a webinar on April 9, 2025, to give a broader introduction to the company and to the capabilities of Safety Plus Edge in a live demonstration. Attendees can register for the webinar here About Safety Plus:Safety Plus provides software, technology-enabled services, and safety expertise to companies operating in heavy industries with inherent risks to worker safety. We help our customers keep their workers safe, stay compliant with key regulations, avoid litigation risks, earn the best rates for insurance coverage, and manage safety operations that support long-term business growth. Based in Mobile, Alabama, the company has helped thousands of customers streamline their safety operations throughout the United States. For more information on Safety Plus, please visit www.safetyplus.io

