Nominations open for City of Hamilton Ward 8 Councillor By-election

HAMILTON, ON – Nominations are now open for the City of Hamilton Ward 8 by-election. This election will fill the vacant Ward 8 City Councillor seat, providing an important opportunity for residents to have a voice in shaping municipal priorities and addressing the community's needs.

Individuals who meet the requirements for candidacy are encouraged to submit their nominations to participate in the democratic process.

Eligibility requirements

Canadian citizen;

at least 18 years old;

reside in, or are the owner or tenant of land in the City of Hamilton, or the spouse of such owner or tenant;

are not prohibited from voting under subsection 17(3) of the Municipal Elections Act (MEA) or otherwise by law; and

are not disqualified by any legislation from holding municipal office.

Eligible candidates interested in filing their nomination to run for this office are asked to book an appointment with Elections staff by calling 905-546-4408 or emailing [email protected]. Nominations will be accepted until August 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

A full list of candidates will be available online by August 12, 2025.

Voting will be held on September 22, 2025, with advance polls on September 20 and 21, 2025. More information about how and where to vote will be available at a later date.

For more information on the nomination process, visit www.hamilton.ca/Elections or contact [email protected].

Quick facts