Universal Influenza Immunization Program (UIIP) 2025/2026 Implementation Package

The Ministry of Health is launching vaccination campaigns for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the universal influenza immunization program (UIIP) for the 2025/2026 fall respiratory season.

For sites that have confirmed their participation, initial flu vaccine shipments for the UIIP are expected to begin late September to early October, with approximately 45% of last year’s usage provided for health care providers and 100% for congregate care settings. Immunization of high priority populations can begin as soon as the vaccine is available.

As a primary care provider your initial allotment is pre-determined by Public Health based on your previous year’s usage. This process ensures an equitable distribution of influenza vaccine to all health care providers upfront.

Key Dates:

October 13 – Start date for placing additional flu vaccine orders

October 20 – Anticipated delivery of additional orders

October 27 – Flu vaccine available for general public

November 1 – Recommended start for large scale clinics to ensure sufficient supply.

Resources including the Health Care Provider letter, Q&A documents and product monographs, can be found at: Hamilton Public Health – Flu Vaccine (Click the Resources for Health Care Provider tab)

Additionally the UIIP (https://www.ontario.ca/page/universal-influenza-immunization- program) information is available on the ministry’s website. For tools you can use to help your clients make an informed decision about influenza (http://www.ontario.ca/flu) vaccines, please visit the ministry’s website.

If you wish to confirm your initial allotment, please contact Hamilton Public Health at 905-546-2424 Ext. 2161.

Please Note: The first delivery of vaccine should be targeted to high priority populations.

Publicly Funded Products

Highlight of changes: Switch from quadrivalent inactivated vaccines (QIV) to trivalent inactivated vaccines (TIV) for influenza vaccines.

The products available this year are Fluzone®, Fluviral, Flucelvax®, Fluzone® High-Dose, and Fluad®, Vaccine allocation and distribution will be based on product availability.

Vaccine Orders

After using the initial allocation of influenza vaccine, please use the standard vaccine order form to order additional influenza vaccine on or after October 13th, 2025. Up until October 27th, 2025, influenza vaccine should be administered to the high priority populations identified above.

Co-administration

As we move into the fall and prepare for another respiratory season, we ask that you please consider, as appropriate, co-administration of COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccines, as well as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine or monoclonal antibody (MAb) product to eligible individuals whenever possible and appropriate to maximize uptake and protection.

Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI)

Health care professionals are reminded to report adverse events following immunization to the Medical Officer of Health within 7 days of recognizing the reportable event. Please use the Public Health Ontario AEFI form: https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en/health-topics/immunization/vaccine-safety Completed reports should be faxed to Public Health at 905-546-4078.

It is not necessary to report expected events such as injection site reactions and mild fever. Unexpected, severe and unusual adverse events should be reported promptly.

For more information about UIIP, please call 905-546-CITY (2489).