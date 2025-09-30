Update to Abrysvo and Arexvy for Older Adults for the 2025-2026 RSV Prevention Program

This memo follows our September 9, 2025 communication regarding the RSV Prevention Program. As the fall respiratory season begins, Hamilton Public Health continues to review the allocation of doses received from the Ministry and compare this supply against the needs of Hamilton residents.

At this time, due to limited supply, Abrysvo will only be released to Health Care Providers for administration to pregnant individuals.

We are asking you to vaccinate eligible individuals aged 60+ exclusively with Arexvy moving forward.

As a reminder, Ontario’s publicly funded high-risk older adult RSV vaccine program eligibility for the 2025-26 fall season is as follows:

all individuals aged 75 and older (new for the 2025-26 season)

individuals 60 to 74 years of age who are also: residents of long-term care homes, Elder Care Lodges, or retirement homes including similar settings (e.g., co-located facilities). patients in hospital receiving alternate level of care (ALC) including similar settings (for example, complex continuing care, hospital transitional programs) patients with glomerulonephritis (GN) who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. patients receiving hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. recipients of solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants. individuals experiencing homelessness. individuals who identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis.



Please note, if an individual has previously received a dose of RSV vaccine, they do not need to receive another dose this season, as booster doses are not currently recommended.

To place an order, please complete the attached order form and submit by email to [email protected] or by fax to 905-546-3472.

When ordering, please allow 24-48 hours for processing and ensure that you attach 4 weeks of refrigerator temperatures.

If your Long-Term Care Home/Retirement Home is in need of support to administer RSV vaccines please reach out to our Nurse Intake line at 905-546-2424 ext 7556.

Update to Abrysvo and Arexvy for Older Adults for the 2025-2026 RSV Prevention Program(PDF, 164.24 KB)