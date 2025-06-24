Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name 2020 Companies to 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

2020 Companies listed as 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas 2020 Companies is 2025 Great Place To Work Certified

Honored at No. 5, 2020 Companies earns a top spot on Fortune’s 2025 Best Workplaces in Texas list, celebrating its people-first culture.

This recognition from Fortune and Great Place To Work reinforces that when you put people at the center of your business, everything else falls into place.” — Steve Peters, President of 2020 Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place To Workand Fortune magazine have honored 2020 Companies as one of the 2025 Best Workplaces in Texas, ranking No. 5 on this year’s list. This marks the company’s second appearance on the prestigious list, which recognizes companies that create exceptional work environments across the Lone Star State.To determine the list, Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 116,000 employees from eligible companies through its proprietary platform. Companies are ranked based on their ability to deliver consistently positive experiences and build trust with employees at all levels.Steve Peters, President of 2020 Companies, shared:“At 2020 Companies, we lead with a people-first mindset. We ask for feedback, listen closely, and work to earn our team’s trust every day. This recognition from Fortune and Great Place To Work reinforces that when you put people at the center of your business, everything else falls into place.”The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive and based entirely on employee feedback. Honorees are recognized for delivering positive experiences across departments, roles, and demographics, fostering a culture where employees feel seen, supported, and empowered.To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified ™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas."Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance, and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses."This recognition adds to a growing list of cultural achievements for 2020 Companies. In 2024, the company was named a Best Workplace in Advertising & Marketing, a Best Medium Workplace, and a Best Workplace for Millennials. It also ranked #15 in Texas last year, making this year’s jump into the top five even more meaningful. The company has also received 2025 Comparably awards for Best Company Outlook, Best Company for Women, and Best Sales Teams, highlighting its continued focus on creating an inclusive and empowering environment.About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. 2020 Companies has been listed on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for 2023 and 2024. Additionally, 2020 Companies is 2025 Great Place to Work Certified. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com About the Fortune Best Workplaces in TexasGreat Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 116,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.About Great Place to WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on its coveted Best Workplaces™ lists.About FortuneFortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

