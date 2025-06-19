Summit County Multi-vehicle Crash

https://dps.utah.gov/news

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, at approximately 5:03 am a Buick SUV was traveling eastbound I-80 near milepost 146 and hit an elk. The vehicle became disabled and parked on the right shoulder. A Chevy Cruze then collided with the elk carcass and became disabled in the left shoulder. A Subaru Crosstrek swerved to avoid the carcass and Cruze and became disabled partially blocking the #1 and #2 lanes. A Semi tanker pulling a pup trailer came through the scene. The driver swerved to avoid hitting the Subaru but the pup trailer impacted the Subaru. The trailer over turned and was dragged down the Interstate where the truck and tanker and trailer came to a rest on the right shoulder. Hazmat was involved with the trailer leaking. The driver of the Buick was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru was transported with critical injuries, but is now listed as stable. I-80 WB is closed for clean up but lanes should start opening around 11 am if not sooner.