Business Forum in Tokyo: A New Chapter in Slovenia–Japan Economic Relations

SLOVENIA, June 19 - Organized by SPIRIT Slovenia and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia, the forum aimed to strengthen economic ties, showcase business environments, and facilitate networking and B2B meetings.

The event was opened by Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, who stated:

"Bilateral relations between Slovenia and Japan go beyond politics – they thrive in science, culture, and business. Though geographically distant, our two countries share many common views, especially on fostering knowledge, innovation, and sustainable development."

The Minister highlighted the role of the Port of Koper as a strategic entry point to Central and Southeastern Europe and noted Japan’s position as one of Slovenia’s leading foreign investors, particularly in high-value technologies.

Participants presented best practices and opportunities for cooperation in fields such as advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, tourism, and the automotive industry. Slovenia’s business environment was emphasized as open, stable, and investor-friendly.

Slovenia’s Ambassador to Japan, Jurij Rifelj, closed the forum with the message:

"Relations between our countries are excellent and form the basis for regular political dialogue. Close economic cooperation is essential, and upcoming ministerial visits to EXPO 2025 Osaka will further deepen our ties."

More information: www.exposlovenia.eu