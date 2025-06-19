New York City Caterers Set Trend with Interactive BBQ

Bon Soir Caterers launches interactive BBQ with live grilling stations for NYC events, offering customizable menus and engaging dining experiences.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bon Soir Caterers , a leading name among New York City caterers, today announced the launch of its interactive BBQ catering experience, featuring live grilling stations and customizable menus. Designed to elevate weddings, corporate events, and private parties, this innovative offering brings the sizzle of authentic BBQ to Brooklyn and beyond, setting a new standard for event dining.A Sizzling Twist on NYC CateringBon Soir Caterers, located at 1421 E 63rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11234, is transforming the catering landscape with its interactive BBQ experience. Guests can engage with expert pitmasters at live grilling stations, where they can customize their plates with freshly grilled meats, vibrant sides, and house-made sauces. This hands-on approach, paired with Bon Soir’s signature Southern and Texas-style BBQ, creates a memorable sensory experience that’s perfect for New York City’s dynamic event scene.Ready to make your next event unforgettable? Contact Bon Soir Caterers at (718) 763-9420 or visit https://www.bonsoircaterers.com/ to book a consultation and explore interactive BBQ menus.The launch responds to the growing demand for interactive dining, a top trend for 2025, with 65% of event planners prioritizing engaging food experiences (2025 Catering Trends Report). “Our interactive BBQ stations bring people together, turning meals into moments,” said Jeff Riley, Owner of Bon Soir Caterers. “We’re thrilled to lead the way among New York City caterers with this exciting offering.”New York City’s catering industry is evolving, with BBQ gaining traction for its versatility and crowd-pleasing appeal. Bon Soir’s interactive BBQ experience includes:- Live Grilling Stations: Guests watch as pitmasters grill premium cuts like brisket, pork ribs, and marinated chicken, ensuring peak freshness and flavor.- Customizable Menus: Attendees build their plates, choosing from sides such as mac and cheese, grilled vegetables, and coleslaw, with options for vegetarian and vegan diets.- Themed Ambiance: Rustic decor, string lights, and curated playlists create a laid-back yet sophisticated vibe, ideal for Brooklyn’s eclectic venues.- Dietary Flexibility: Menus accommodate various dietary restrictions, offering gluten-free and plant-based options to ensure inclusivity for all guests.A recent corporate event catered by Bon Soir’s Smokin’ Grill at Prospect Park showcased this concept, earning rave reviews: “The brisket was tender, juicy, and flavorful… a memorable party!” noted a Yelp reviewer (Yelp Review, 2025). With weddings accounting for 60% of Bon Soir’s business, per client feedback on The Knot, the interactive BBQ is poised to redefine NYC wedding catering.The catering industry is projected to grow at a 5.2% annual rate, driven by demand for personalized experiences (Custom Market Insights, 2025). Interactive dining, like live cooking stations, is a key driver, with Brooklyn’s vibrant food scene making it an ideal backdrop. Bon Soir’s initiative addresses the 68% of event attendees who prioritize memorable food experiences, according to PartySlate’s 2024 Catering Trends report.About Bon Soir CaterersFounded in 1977, Bon Soir Caterers is a Brooklyn-based, full-service catering company specializing in weddings, corporate events, and outdoor gatherings. Located at 1421 E 63rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11234, Bon Soir is renowned for its creative menus, high-quality ingredients, and flawless execution. With over four decades of experience, the company has earned a 4.9/5 rating on WeddingWire, serving clients across New York City with passion and precision.

