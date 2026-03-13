The Boxery Expands Focus on Supply Chain Resilience for Corrugated Boxes to Help Businesses Avoid Stockouts

The Boxery expands its focus on supply chain resilience for corrugated boxes, helping businesses maintain steady packaging supplies and reduce shipment delays.

Businesses rely on steady access to the right corrugated boxes to keep shipments moving. Our focus is on helping customers plan inventory and avoid disruptions.”” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boxery , a U.S.-based online packaging supplier serving businesses and consumers for more than 25 years, today announced an expanded focus on supply chain resilience for corrugated boxes—a move aimed at helping small and midsize shippers reduce the risk of stockouts, late shipments, and costly “last-minute substitutions” that can disrupt fulfillment.To view available sizes and explore options for corrugated boxes, visit: https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=1055&name=Corrugated+Boxes The announcement reflects a broader shift in packaging procurement: corrugated boxes are no longer treated as a simple commodity purchase. For many businesses, consistent access to the right box sizes and strength ratings has become an operational requirement tied directly to delivery speed, damage rates, customer reviews, and margin protection.Why supply chain resilience is becoming a corrugated box priorityE-commerce continues to keep sustained pressure on parcel networks and on the packaging that powers those shipments. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales report, e-commerce accounted for roughly 16.2% to 16.4% of total U.S. retail sales across multiple quarters in 2025. For businesses shipping daily, that steady baseline means packaging cannot be an afterthought; it is part of fulfillment capacity.At the same time, packaging teams and small business owners are navigating tighter storage space, increased pressure from carriers, and higher expectations for delivery speed. A missed reorder window or a supplier delay can ripple into unshipped orders, rushed repacking decisions, and higher per-order costs.The Boxery’s expanded focus: availability, speed, and right-fit selectionThe Boxery’s approach centers on three pillars of packaging continuity: deep availability, rapid fulfillment, and box selection that helps customers match packaging to the job rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all compromise. The company maintains inventory across multiple strategically placed warehouses in the United States and offers same-day shipping on orders placed before 4 p.m. EST (with orders after 4 p.m. shipping the next business day). For large orders, the company also offers an “All You Can Freight” flat-rate option.Within corrugated boxes, The Boxery stocks more than 1,000 sizes. That breadth matters because resilience is not only about having boxes; it is about having the right boxes. When businesses are forced into oversized cartons due to limited selection, they can incur unnecessary void-fill costs and risk dimensional-weight penalties. When they are forced into underspecified strength ratings, they can absorb more serious damage and return rates. Selection enables planning, and planning is the foundation of resilient procurement.Five 2026 corrugated box resilience trends The Boxery is seeingBased on customer needs across e-commerce, retail, moving, and commercial shipping operations, The Boxery outlined five practical trends that are shaping corrugated purchasing and inventory strategy in 2026:1. Shift from “bulk once” to “replenish predictably.” More operations are moving toward consistent reorder rhythms that reduce emergency purchases and help maintain steady packing standards.2. More SKUs in fewer square feet. Businesses are carrying a wider mix of box sizes to reduce waste and protect margins, while also looking for packaging formats that store efficiently.3. Specification literacy is becoming a resilience tool. Understanding corrugated strength ratings (such as ECT) helps prevent the costly cycle of damage, returns, and re-shipments that can look like “supply chain problems” but often start with a packaging mismatch.4. Faster fulfillment expectations for packaging suppliers. Packaging lead times are being evaluated with the same urgency as product lead times because fulfillment stops without supplies.5. Sustainability questions are now operational questions. Corrugated remains widely recyclable, and recent updates from the American Forest & Paper Association report that 69% to 74% of cardboard available for recovery was recycled in the U.S. in 2024. For many businesses, aligning packaging choices with customer expectations is part of brand continuity—another form of resilience.What can businesses do now to reduce the risk of corrugated box stockouts?The Boxery recommends that businesses treat corrugated boxes as a measurable input to fulfillment capacity, not just a supply purchase. Practical steps include: identifying top-shipping box sizes by order volume, setting reorder thresholds based on weekly usage, minimizing “catch-all” oversized cartons that inflate costs, and choosing strength ratings aligned to product weight and shipping distance. For rapidly scaling operations, standardized pack-outs—matching a product set to a defined set of box sizes—can improve both procurement predictability and packing speed.The company also notes that technical guidance and plain-language education can reduce costly trial-and-error. When businesses understand sizing and strength, they are less likely to purchase packaging that appears to be a bargain but leads to damage, rework, and inconsistent customer experience.About The BoxeryThe Boxery is an online-only U.S. packaging supplier serving businesses and consumers for 25+ years. The company offers packaging, shipping, moving, office, and janitorial supplies, with an emphasis on bulk and wholesale pricing and practical education to help customers choose packaging that fits their needs. The Boxery supports fast delivery through multiple strategically placed U.S. warehouses and offers same-day shipping on qualifying orders placed before 4 p.m. EST.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.