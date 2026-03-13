Premier Auto Protect Highlights Car Warranty Extended Demand as ADAS Repair Costs Rise

Premier Auto Protect reports growing interest in extended car warranty coverage as ADAS technology increases repair complexity and costs for aging vehicles.

As vehicles add more sensors and electronic systems, repair costs are changing. Drivers are looking for coverage that helps manage those expenses once factory warranties expire.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect , a nationwide provider of vehicle service contracts, today highlighted growing consumer interest in extended car warranty coverage as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) continue to increase the cost and complexity of vehicle repairs across the United States. As more late-model vehicles age out of factory warranty periods, drivers are increasingly facing repair bills tied not only to mechanical components, but also to cameras, radar sensors, electronic modules, and required system recalibrations.Drivers researching protection for post-factory vehicles, high-mileage daily drivers, and newer used cars with advanced safety technology can learn more about coverage options and request information at https://premierautoprotect.com/ The trend comes at a time when American households are keeping vehicles longer and watching ownership costs more closely. S&P Global Mobility reported in 2025 that the average age of U.S. light vehicles climbed to 12.8 years, with millions of vehicles from the heavy registration years of 2015 through 2019 now moving deeper into the aftermarket repair cycle. For owners of newer used cars and post-warranty vehicles, the shift means the repair conversation is no longer limited to engines and transmissions. High-tech safety systems have become a growing part of the expense.According to Kelley Blue Book, consumers now spend an average of $838 on vehicle repairs across all makes and models. In separate reporting on driver-assist technology, Kelley Blue Book cited AAA research showing that ADAS-equipped windshields can cost about $1,500 to replace, while radar sensors for adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking can range from roughly $900 to $1,300. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert radar sensors can cost even more, with some replacements ranging from about $850 to $2,050 before other repair work is considered.Kelley Blue Book also noted that the average repair cost of minor front or rear collision damage on a vehicle with driver-assist systems is about $5,300, more than double the average for vehicles without those systems. Even when the original damage appears minor, shops may still need to inspect, replace, and recalibrate multiple sensors and cameras before the vehicle can be returned to proper operating condition. That repair environment has changed how many drivers evaluate post-factory protection."Modern vehicles deliver valuable safety benefits, but they also introduce more electronics, more sensors, and more expensive repair pathways once a manufacturer's warranty expires," said a spokesperson for Premier Auto Protect. "The increase in car warranty extended demand reflects a broader shift in how drivers are thinking about financial exposure. A repair that once involved a single part may now involve diagnostics, calibration, labor, and multiple connected systems."AAA's 2025 Your Driving Costs study found that the total cost of owning and operating a new vehicle was $11,577 annually, or $964.78 per month. That broader affordability pressure is one reason many households are keeping vehicles longer rather than replacing them. At the same time, late-model vehicles are carrying more standard safety technology than ever before. Features such as forward collision warning, lane departure systems, adaptive cruise control, surround-view cameras, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert are increasingly common across mainstream sedans, SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks.For consumers, that combination creates a new budgeting challenge. Vehicles can remain dependable and desirable well beyond the expiration of factory coverage, yet a single electronic or sensor-related repair can still disrupt a household budget. Repair flexibility also matters more in that environment. Premier Auto Protect's vehicle service contracts allow covered repairs at any ASE-certified repair facility nationwide, giving customers the ability to work with qualified repair shops that can address both mechanical and technology-related issues."Repair choice has become part of the protection conversation," the company spokesperson added. "Drivers increasingly want coverage that fits the realities of today's vehicles, including access to ASE-certified facilities, roadside support, rental car reimbursement, and contract options that align with vehicle age, mileage, and complexity."Premier Auto Protect offers multiple coverage levels, including Powertrain, Essential, Premium, Exclusionary, Powertrain Enhanced, Premier Repair Assist, and EV Exclusionary plans. The company serves drivers in all 50 states and provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving customers time to review contract terms and determine whether a plan aligns with their needs. Additional benefits available across plans may include roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption support, depending on coverage level.The company says the rise in ADAS-related repair costs is especially relevant for drivers who purchased used vehicles in the last several years, owners approaching the end of manufacturer warranty protection, commuters who depend on uninterrupted transportation, and households seeking to convert unpredictable repair expenses into more manageable monthly budgeting. For many of those consumers, extended car warranty coverage is being evaluated less as an optional add-on and more as part of a practical strategy for managing increasingly sophisticated vehicle ownership.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a direct-to-consumer provider of vehicle service contracts for drivers nationwide. The company offers a range of protection plans designed to help reduce the financial impact of unexpected repairs after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Coverage options range from basic powertrain protection to exclusionary and EV-focused plans, and covered repairs can be completed at any ASE-certified repair facility nationwide. Premier Auto Protect also offers benefits such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and a 30-day money-back guarantee on eligible plans.

