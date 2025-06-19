Update: Westminster Barracks / Runaway Juveniles

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B1004299 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. Brian Jordan STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 06/16/2025 @ 0030 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cavendish INCIDENT: Runaway Juveniles JUVENILE: Derrick Baker AGE: 16 JUVENILE: Brooklyn Peno-Camley AGE: 16 JUVENILE: Sam Taylor AGE: 14-15 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/16/2025, at approximately 0030 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of three runaway juveniles in Cavendish, VT. The juveniles were last seen walking toward VT Route 103 from the House at 20 Mile Stream, located at 756 Main Street in Cavendish. The juveniles have no devices or money on their person. Please contact VSP Westminster at 802-722-4600 with any information regarding the whereabouts of the juveniles. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

