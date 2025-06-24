Ikan International Wins Three 'Best of Show' Awards at InfoComm 2025

Industry Recognition Validates Company's Leadership in Integrated Studio Solutions and Power-over-Ethernet Innovation

Organizations that previously relied on external studios or accepted lower-quality presentations now have access to broadcast-grade capabilities that integrate with their existing IT infrastructure.” — James Tian, Ikan CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikan International, a leading manufacturer of professional broadcast and video production equipment, today announced it has received three prestigious "Best of Show" awards at InfoComm 2025, presented by AV Technology magazine. The awards recognize Ikan's innovative approach to integrated studio solutions and breakthrough Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology that is transforming how organizations deploy professional broadcast capabilities.The award-winning products demonstrate Ikan's commitment to simplifying broadcast technology deployment while maintaining professional-grade performance: STUDIO ROVER – Winner, AV Technology CategoryComplete IP-controlled mobile studio featuring integrated 19" NDI teleprompter, NDI PTZ camera, motorized pedestal, and LBX8-POE low-profile LED panel LBX20-POE – Winner, AV Technology CategoryLyra PoE 1×2 Bi-Color Studio Soft Panel LED Light with ArtNet and sACN DMX control LCX10-POE – Winner, AV Technology CategoryLyra PoE 1×1 RGBWA Color Studio Soft Panel LED Light with ArtNet and sACN DMX controlAddressing Critical Industry Pain PointsThe recognition comes as organizations across corporate, education, and government sectors increasingly seek professional broadcast capabilities without the complexity and infrastructure requirements of traditional television studio deployments. Ikan's award-winning solutions directly address key market challenges including lengthy permitting processes, complex multi-vendor integration, and the shortage of specialized broadcast technicians.Revolutionary PoE TechnologyIkan's breakthrough Power-over-Ethernet lighting solutions eliminate traditional electrical permitting requirements that can delay projects by 4-6 weeks. By delivering both power and data through standard network cables, the technology enables rapid studio deployment in existing facilities without electrical infrastructure modifications.Recent deployments demonstrate the technology's impact: a 23-studio rollout for Gwinnett County Public Schools was made possible specifically because PoE lighting circumvented the district's stringent electrical permitting requirements.Similarly, the University of Missouri deployed a complete studio over Thanksgiving break—a timeline impossible with traditional electrical installations.Market TransformationThe awards reflect broader industry transformation as broadcast-over-IP technologies converge with traditional AV systems. According to industry analysts, the broadcast-over-IP market is growing at 13% annually compared to 5% for traditional broadcast equipment, while AV-over-IP represents a $2.5 billion market expanding at 11.5% annually."We're witnessing the democratization of professional broadcast technology," said James Tian, CEO of Ikan International. "Organizations that previously relied on external studios or accepted lower-quality presentations now have access to broadcast-grade capabilities that integrate with their existing IT infrastructure."Strategic Partnerships Drive InnovationIkan's integrated approach is supported by strategic partnerships with industry leaders including QSC for automation control systems, enabling non-technical users to operate sophisticated broadcast equipment through familiar AV interfaces. This partnership addresses the critical shortage of broadcast technicians by allowing existing AV personnel to manage professional broadcast workflows.#####About the Best of Show AwardsThe InfoComm Best of Show Awards, presented by AV Technology magazine and Future Publishing, recognize the most innovative and impactful professional AV products exhibited at the industry's premier trade show. Winners are selected by industry experts based on innovation, feature set, and potential market impact.About Ikan InternationalFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ikan International is a leading manufacturer of professional broadcast and video production equipment. The company specializes in integrated studio solutions that combine lighting, camera support, teleprompters, and control systems into cohesive ecosystems designed for corporate, educational, and institutional environments. Ikan's innovations in Power-over-Ethernet technology and IP-based broadcast solutions are helping organizations worldwide transition from traditional AV presentations to professional broadcast-quality communications.For more information about Ikan's award-winning products and complete studio solutions, visit ikancorp.com.

