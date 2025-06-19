ESOMAR launches The Big Research Consultation to shape the future of the insights profession

Global initiative invites voices from across the research and analytics ecosystem to guide the evolution of professional support and community engagement

This consultation is our way of listening deeply, learning what matters most to our stakeholders, and making sure we evolve with purpose and clarity.” — Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer of ESOMAR

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research, and insights, has launched The Big Research Consultation, a far-reaching initiative aimed at understanding the real-world needs, challenges, and aspirations of professionals across the insights industry.

As the business of insights undergoes rapid transformation, The Big Research Consultation invites input from a broad cross-section of the community, including individual researchers, agency leaders, brand-side decision makers, and non-members, to help ESOMAR reimagine how it supports its members and the wider profession.

“Research professionals today are navigating complex ethical terrain, evolving technologies, and growing demands for agility and impact,” said Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer of ESOMAR. “This consultation is our way of listening deeply, learning what matters most to our stakeholders, and making sure we evolve with purpose and clarity.”

Designed to be inclusive and forward-looking, the consultation explores how ESOMAR can better serve the sector through stronger ethical guidance, more relevant professional development, improved networking and collaboration opportunities, and a renewed focus on delivering real value, both for individuals and organisations.

The survey is tailored to multiple audiences:

- Current and past individual members can share what support they need in their daily work and throughout their careers.

- Corporate agency members are invited to define what membership should deliver for growing consultancies, software providers, and global agencies.

- Brand-side insights leaders are asked to reflect on how ESOMAR can strengthen internal research teams and agency collaboration.

- Non-members across the data and analytics space are welcomed to share why they have (or haven’t) engaged with the community and what would make a difference.

The Big Research Consultation reflects ESOMAR’s commitment to becoming a more member-focused, inclusive, and responsive organization — one that champions professionals at every stage of their research journey.

To learn more or take part in the consultation, visit https://www.research.net/r/esomar25p.

All responses will remain strictly confidential. ESOMAR has commissioned independent research agency Membership Matters to conduct the study and analyze findings, ensuring impartiality and transparency.



About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Representing 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies, and over 130 countries, we empower professionals and businesses to unlock their potential locally and globally. Grounded in our values of inclusivity, caring, innovation, and trust, ESOMAR has guided the industry for more than 75 years. We remain committed to elevating ethical standards, advancing education, engaging with policymakers, and promoting evidence-based decision-making. Learn more at www.esomar.org



