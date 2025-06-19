Get Homebrewed Comics in Stores this October - Announcing Partnership with Philbo Distribution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Homebrewed Comics, a new independent comic book publisher, will be hitting the shelves of
your local comic store this October. Get into the action of a superhero team whose stories are
based on the roll of a dice, feel the fury of a sword-wielding bigfoot on the run, and experience
the bad decisions of a space delivery boy and his robot sidekick! The Homebrewed era kicks off
this fall in comic book stores, thanks to their new distribution partner, Philbo Distribution.
Along with Homebrewed Comics, Philbo Distribution will be working with other publishers such
as Antarctic Press, Zenescope, Crusade Fine Arts, including Shi by Billy Tucci, Counter Point
Comics (Prey for the Sinner by Marat Mychaels), Wonder Duck by Get Your Medz and many
more.
Homebrewed Comics was founded in early 2025 by indie creators Chris Sahloff
(President/Publisher, creator of C.R.I.T.) and Drew D. Lenhart (VP/Co-Publisher, creator of
Caspian Porter). Homebrewed is fueled by pure grit and the desire to bring new concepts and
fresh ideas to comics and beyond. In March 2025, Dan Price from BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE
joined the fold as Director of Marketing, and Dennis Valencia joined the label with his upcoming
intergalactic kaiju slugfest, The Celestial Knight. The group saw a hole in the market, and the
time was perfect for jumping into stores, especially with the upcoming Philbo Distribution, which
starts circulating its catalog of comic and toy offerings in July 2025 to deliver in October.
Philbo Distribution's July Catalog for October Releases will feature three of Homebrewed
Comics exciting titles:
C.R.I.T. #1 by Chris Sahloff
A high-octane blend of TMNT, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Police Academy— but with more
bullets, more attitude, and a team that's always in over their heads! A group of friends turned
unlikely heroes, C.R.I.T. isn't your average hero squad. When a routine job at a tech facility goes
sideways, they gain powers that make them dangerous, unpredictable, and very, very valuable.
Now, they protect New Orleans and learn that power comes at a price and heroism isn't as
simple as wearing a cape.
Caspian Porter #1 by Drew Lenhart, Juan Fleites, and Jonathan Wetmore
Caspian is constantly plagued by his inability to judge situations. Although he's brash and
formidable in the face of danger, he's only looking out for his own interests. Caspian was once a
member of the United Space Force before ultimately being discharged because of
insubordination. His latest position, a delivery man of the SMCI Corporation, Captain of the
Assurance, proved to be another failure in his long list of jobs as he drunkenly gambled away
his ship's cargo, company cargo. On the run from his boss, he encounters bold, new adventures
he would never dream of.
BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE #1 by Dan Price and Casey Allen
Get ready for some two-fisted, two-footed fury with BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE! A gentle
cryptid warrior finds his world out of balance as he becomes the hunted. Being tracked by kaiju
and a mysterious agency, Bigfoot must go from an elusive lonely soul to someone surrounded
by enemies tracking his every breath. Think Godzilla vs Kong meets Kill Bill with a twist of
X-Files.
But wait! There's more! Beyond Fall of 2025, the Homebrewed gang has more titles on the
horizon, with The Celestial Knight by Dennis Valencia, Mr. Wizard and Friends by Chris Sahloff,
and Don't Kill Any Monsters by Drew Lenhart.
Want to see CRIT, Bigfoot Knows Karate, Caspian Porter, and more on the shelves of your
favorite comic store?
Tell your local retailer to visit philbodistribution.com and sign up. Once registered, stores can
access Philbo's full catalog—including Homebrewed Comics titles—and start placing orders.
By spreading the word and encouraging your shop to sign up, you're helping indie comics make
a bigger impact in the comic community.
For more information or interview opportunities with Homebrewed Comics, please get in touch
with Dan Price at danprice139@gmail.com.
Chris Sahloff
your local comic store this October. Get into the action of a superhero team whose stories are
based on the roll of a dice, feel the fury of a sword-wielding bigfoot on the run, and experience
the bad decisions of a space delivery boy and his robot sidekick! The Homebrewed era kicks off
this fall in comic book stores, thanks to their new distribution partner, Philbo Distribution.
Along with Homebrewed Comics, Philbo Distribution will be working with other publishers such
as Antarctic Press, Zenescope, Crusade Fine Arts, including Shi by Billy Tucci, Counter Point
Comics (Prey for the Sinner by Marat Mychaels), Wonder Duck by Get Your Medz and many
more.
Homebrewed Comics was founded in early 2025 by indie creators Chris Sahloff
(President/Publisher, creator of C.R.I.T.) and Drew D. Lenhart (VP/Co-Publisher, creator of
Caspian Porter). Homebrewed is fueled by pure grit and the desire to bring new concepts and
fresh ideas to comics and beyond. In March 2025, Dan Price from BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE
joined the fold as Director of Marketing, and Dennis Valencia joined the label with his upcoming
intergalactic kaiju slugfest, The Celestial Knight. The group saw a hole in the market, and the
time was perfect for jumping into stores, especially with the upcoming Philbo Distribution, which
starts circulating its catalog of comic and toy offerings in July 2025 to deliver in October.
Philbo Distribution's July Catalog for October Releases will feature three of Homebrewed
Comics exciting titles:
C.R.I.T. #1 by Chris Sahloff
A high-octane blend of TMNT, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Police Academy— but with more
bullets, more attitude, and a team that's always in over their heads! A group of friends turned
unlikely heroes, C.R.I.T. isn't your average hero squad. When a routine job at a tech facility goes
sideways, they gain powers that make them dangerous, unpredictable, and very, very valuable.
Now, they protect New Orleans and learn that power comes at a price and heroism isn't as
simple as wearing a cape.
Caspian Porter #1 by Drew Lenhart, Juan Fleites, and Jonathan Wetmore
Caspian is constantly plagued by his inability to judge situations. Although he's brash and
formidable in the face of danger, he's only looking out for his own interests. Caspian was once a
member of the United Space Force before ultimately being discharged because of
insubordination. His latest position, a delivery man of the SMCI Corporation, Captain of the
Assurance, proved to be another failure in his long list of jobs as he drunkenly gambled away
his ship's cargo, company cargo. On the run from his boss, he encounters bold, new adventures
he would never dream of.
BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE #1 by Dan Price and Casey Allen
Get ready for some two-fisted, two-footed fury with BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE! A gentle
cryptid warrior finds his world out of balance as he becomes the hunted. Being tracked by kaiju
and a mysterious agency, Bigfoot must go from an elusive lonely soul to someone surrounded
by enemies tracking his every breath. Think Godzilla vs Kong meets Kill Bill with a twist of
X-Files.
But wait! There's more! Beyond Fall of 2025, the Homebrewed gang has more titles on the
horizon, with The Celestial Knight by Dennis Valencia, Mr. Wizard and Friends by Chris Sahloff,
and Don't Kill Any Monsters by Drew Lenhart.
Want to see CRIT, Bigfoot Knows Karate, Caspian Porter, and more on the shelves of your
favorite comic store?
Tell your local retailer to visit philbodistribution.com and sign up. Once registered, stores can
access Philbo's full catalog—including Homebrewed Comics titles—and start placing orders.
By spreading the word and encouraging your shop to sign up, you're helping indie comics make
a bigger impact in the comic community.
For more information or interview opportunities with Homebrewed Comics, please get in touch
with Dan Price at danprice139@gmail.com.
Chris Sahloff
Homebrewed comics
+1 336-500-3199
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.