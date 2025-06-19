Get Homebrewed Comics in Stores this October - Announcing Partnership with Philbo Distribution

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homebrewed Comics , a new independent comic book publisher, will be hitting the shelves ofyour local comic store this October. Get into the action of a superhero team whose stories arebased on the roll of a dice, feel the fury of a sword-wielding bigfoot on the run, and experiencethe bad decisions of a space delivery boy and his robot sidekick! The Homebrewed era kicks offthis fall in comic book stores, thanks to their new distribution partner, Philbo Distribution Along with Homebrewed Comics, Philbo Distribution will be working with other publishers suchas Antarctic Press, Zenescope, Crusade Fine Arts, including Shi by Billy Tucci, Counter PointComics (Prey for the Sinner by Marat Mychaels), Wonder Duck by Get Your Medz and manymore.Homebrewed Comics was founded in early 2025 by indie creators Chris Sahloff(President/Publisher, creator of C.R.I.T.) and Drew D. Lenhart (VP/Co-Publisher, creator ofCaspian Porter). Homebrewed is fueled by pure grit and the desire to bring new concepts andfresh ideas to comics and beyond. In March 2025, Dan Price from BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATEjoined the fold as Director of Marketing, and Dennis Valencia joined the label with his upcomingintergalactic kaiju slugfest, The Celestial Knight. The group saw a hole in the market, and thetime was perfect for jumping into stores, especially with the upcoming Philbo Distribution, whichstarts circulating its catalog of comic and toy offerings in July 2025 to deliver in October.Philbo Distribution's July Catalog for October Releases will feature three of HomebrewedComics exciting titles:C.R.I.T. #1 by Chris SahloffA high-octane blend of TMNT, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Police Academy— but with morebullets, more attitude, and a team that's always in over their heads! A group of friends turnedunlikely heroes, C.R.I.T. isn't your average hero squad. When a routine job at a tech facility goessideways, they gain powers that make them dangerous, unpredictable, and very, very valuable.Now, they protect New Orleans and learn that power comes at a price and heroism isn't assimple as wearing a cape.Caspian Porter #1 by Drew Lenhart, Juan Fleites, and Jonathan WetmoreCaspian is constantly plagued by his inability to judge situations. Although he's brash andformidable in the face of danger, he's only looking out for his own interests. Caspian was once amember of the United Space Force before ultimately being discharged because ofinsubordination. His latest position, a delivery man of the SMCI Corporation, Captain of theAssurance, proved to be another failure in his long list of jobs as he drunkenly gambled awayhis ship's cargo, company cargo. On the run from his boss, he encounters bold, new adventureshe would never dream of.BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE #1 by Dan Price and Casey AllenGet ready for some two-fisted, two-footed fury with BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE! A gentlecryptid warrior finds his world out of balance as he becomes the hunted. Being tracked by kaijuand a mysterious agency, Bigfoot must go from an elusive lonely soul to someone surroundedby enemies tracking his every breath. Think Godzilla vs Kong meets Kill Bill with a twist ofX-Files.But wait! There's more! Beyond Fall of 2025, the Homebrewed gang has more titles on thehorizon, with The Celestial Knight by Dennis Valencia, Mr. Wizard and Friends by Chris Sahloff,and Don't Kill Any Monsters by Drew Lenhart.Want to see CRIT, Bigfoot Knows Karate, Caspian Porter, and more on the shelves of yourfavorite comic store?Tell your local retailer to visit philbodistribution.com and sign up. Once registered, stores canaccess Philbo's full catalog—including Homebrewed Comics titles—and start placing orders.By spreading the word and encouraging your shop to sign up, you're helping indie comics makea bigger impact in the comic community.For more information or interview opportunities with Homebrewed Comics, please get in touchwith Dan Price at danprice139@gmail.com.

