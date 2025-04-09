HOMEBREWED COMICS AIMS TO MAKE ITS MARK IN THE INDUSTRY WITH UP-AND-COMING COMIC CREATORS JOINING FORCES

Homebrewed Comics Team | Pictured from left to right: Chris Sahloff, Drew D. Lenhart, Dan Price, Dennis Valencia

Consistent. Creative. Determined. That is Homebrewed Comics pledge to their readers.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homebrewed Comics, a new independent comic book publisher , will be hitting all areas of the comic landscape in 2025, whether digital distribution, crowdfunding, or straight to the shelves of your LCS! This new company, founded by indie creators Chris Sahloff (President/Publisher, creator of C.R.I.T.) and Drew D. Lenhart (VP/Co-Publisher, creator of Caspian Porter), is fueled by pure grit and the desire to bring new concepts and fresh ideas to the world of comics and beyond. In March 2025, Dan Price from BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE joined the fold as Director of Marketing, and Dennis Valencia joined the label with his intergalactic kaiju slugfest, The Celestial Knight. Homebrewed's plan to attack the market will happen through distribution on three fronts: retail brick-and-mortar stores, digital distribution, and online crowdfunding, where the members of Homebrewed Comics cut their teeth. Already armed with products available online on sites like Barnes and Noble, Amazon Drive-Thru Comics , and Walmart, Homebrewed is committed to its unique and unpredictable line of comics to brick-and-mortar stores near you, thanks to the distribution deal with Philbo Distribution."It's a brand built on passion, creativity, and the belief that great stories can come from anywhere," said Sahloff. "This year, Homebrewed Comics has leveled up with a new name, a bold direction, and an incredible team of partners who share our vision for our titles and want to help us take them to the next level."Homebrewed Comics' release schedule promises titles that will enthrall audiences with its unique brand of eclectic protagonists and myriads of genre-splicing adventures. From a super team whose fate is controlled by the roll of the dice, a sci-fi space captain on the run from his own bad decisions, or a karate-wielding bigfoot hellbent on revenge, Homebrewed Comics is brewing up some exciting tales no audience will want to miss!For the loyal Kickstarter backers of the Homebrewed team's titles, do not fret; Homebrewed Comics will continue the crowdfunding tradition that will offer special editions, variant covers, and other exciting products not available in the retail space. This Spring, Homebrewed Comics will launch three campaigns for each flagship title. In April, join Homebrewed on Kickstarter to celebrate 5 years of C.R.I.T. with the release of issue 8 by Chris Sahloff. May brings the next insane issue of BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATE by Dan Price and Casey Allen and June explodes with excitement as The Celestial Knight and Caspian Porter face off in the CK V CP one-shot by Drew D. Lenhart and Dennis Valencia.This talented team has now 'Voltron-ed' into a creator-owned powerhouse, publishing stories that are truly unique but mainstream enough to attract new audiences. Don't miss out. Get ready for Homebrewed Comics!If you would like to host any member or all of Homebrewed Comics on your program or review a specific book, please contact their publicist, Jeff Haas, at JHaaspr@gmail.com or call him at 401-516-0304. Thank you!Follow Chris Sahloff @iamchristastic | C.R.I.T.Follow Drew D. Lenhart @Drew.D.Lenhart | Caspian PorterFollow Dan Price @danomyte139 | BIGFOOT KNOWS KARATEFollow Dennis Valencia @dr.valencia.team.no.sleep | The Celestial KnightFollow @homebrewedcomics on Instagram and @homebrewedcomix on Facebook and X.

Homebrewed Comics Spring lineup

